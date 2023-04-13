 PHOTOS: Flooding causes closures in Hayden | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Flooding causes closures in Hayden

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

Flooding in and around Hayden prompted park, school and street closures on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The bridge on the west side of town seemed to be the epicenter of the flooding.
Amanda Sundberg/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Flooding caused a closure of a large part of U.S. Highway 40 between Steamboat Springs and Craig on Thursday, April 13, as well as closing streets, parks and schools in Hayden.

Parked recreational vehicles are partially submerged Thursday, April 13, as Dry Creek causes flooding in Hayden.
Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo
Flooding caused closures in and around Hayden on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Jenni DeFouw/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden residents help fill sand bags at the Hayden Police Department on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Katie Berning/Courtesy photo
Dry Creek in Hayden caused widespread flooding issues in Hayden on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Jenni DeFouw/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A swollen Dry Creek is nearly up to the bottom of the bridge on South Poplar Street in downtown Hayden on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Jenni DeFouw/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Flooding in Hayden has shut down U.S. Highway 40 from Craig to Steamboat Springs on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo
Flooding has made travel difficult and dangerous in parts of Hayden on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dry Creek has jumped its banks, leading to flooding in downtown Hayden on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Flooding at the bridge over Dry Creek on the west end of Hayden shut down U.S. Highway 40 early Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo
Dry Creek Park in Hayden is closed due to flooding on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Flooding in and around Hayden prompted park, school and street closures on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Amanda Sundberg/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Flooding in and around Hayden prompted park, school and street closures on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The flooding is concentrated on the west side of Hayden.
Amanda Sundberg/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Flooding in downtown Hayden prompted street, park and school closures early Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Katie Berning/Courtesy photo
Flooding in Hayden is concentrated on the west side of town near Dry Creek on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Katie Berning/Courtesy photo
Floodwater in Hayden creeps up to businesses and homes on the west side of town on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Katie Berning/Courtesy photo

