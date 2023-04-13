Flooding closes large stretch of U.S. 40 between Steamboat and Craig; Closes streets, parks, school in Hayden

U.S. Highway 40 is closed between Steamboat Springs and Craig, and has closed roads within the town of Hayden.

COTrip/Screenshot

U.S. Highway 40 is closed between Steamboat Springs and Craig due to flash flooding that is also closing roads within the town of Hayden.

According to COTrip, the highway is closed for 38 miles from mile marker 92 just outside of Craig to mile marker 132 to the West of Steamboat Springs. This closure impacts the entirety of the highway between Downhill Drive in Steamboat and Walker Street in Craig. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Flooding along Dry Creek in Hayden has closed the town’s parks, the school property and several streets in town, according to an early morning release from Town Manager Mathew Mendisco.

“All parks have been closed as well as school due to dangers of flooding and the town is working to shut down certain roads within town as a precaution,” Mendisco wrote. “Please try and avoid theses road sections, if possible, through town until further notice, which include Third Street, Fourth Street, Poplar Street at the Fairgrounds and areas that border Dry Creek on the southwest parts of town.”

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the town of Hayden that extends until Saturday, April 15.

The town has set up a sandbag station at the Hayden Police Department for residents that may need sandbags and crews are out working to mitigate areas they can until flooding recedes, according to the release.

The Hayden Center has been set up as a place for people to go if they need to evacuate their homes due to flooding. If you need assistance evacuating your home call 911 or the Hayden Center during normal business hours at 970-276-3741.

“It is not safe to remain in your home if flooding is coming into your home,” Mendisco wrote.

With a high of 56 degrees forecasted in Steamboat Springs and 57 degrees in Hayden on Thursday, flooding may continue as snow rapidly melts. For more updates, look to Hayden’s Facebook page and sign up for Routt County Alerts.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.