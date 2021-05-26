 PHOTOS: Demolition begins at Steamboat Resort’s Gondola Square | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Demolition begins at Steamboat Resort’s Gondola Square

Shelby Reardon
  

Crews operate heavy equipment to move debris from Gondola Square on Wednesday morning after destroying a building on Tuesday. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
The building torn down this week at Steamboat Resort included the former STARS area and resort retail store, marked with a yellow arrow.

Demolition on the Steamboat Resort Gondola building and Ski School building has begun. Work has also begun on the land across the creek and up the hill from the existing gondola building where the new one will be built. (Shelby Reardon)
Demolition on the Steamboat Resort Gondola building and Ski School building has begun. Soon, the gondola building will come down as well to make way for the new one across the creek and uphill. (Shelby Reardon)
Demolition on the Steamboat Resort Gondola building and Ski School building has begun. (Shelby Reardon)
Crews operate heavy equipment to move debris from Gondola Square on Wednesday morning after destroying a building on Tuesday. (Shelby Reardon)

A rendering of how the former Gondola Square area will look, with new areas in white.

 

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

