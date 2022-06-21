Letter: Gun control is taking rights away from law-abiding citizens

Regarding the recent letter about Routt County having an open door to gun safety, you do not speak for me nor for many in Routt County.

This is just “virtue signaling” by these people. They want to show you all how much they care about children while at the same time many of the signers of this letter are just fine with the Colorado law allowing killing of unborn babies up to the moment of birth.

Doing everything on their “Public Health Actions” will not prevent school shootings. Criminals do not obey the law or Chicago would be one of the safest places in the USA.

They want to ban the sale of AR-15s and “assault-style” weapons. AR-15s are a choice of many for self defense. AR-15s are lighter than most rifles and easy for women or older persons to be able to handle. Are “assault-style” weapons any gun that is “scary” to look at?

They want to ban magazines with more than 10 rounds. Many guns require larger magazines to function so fundamentally banning the gun.

Why would you want to create more “gun free” zones? Have you not noticed that mass casualty events happen in gun free zones? Criminals may be crazy but they are not stupid and they intentionally seek out gun free zones. I for one want an armed good guy/gal if anything goes down.

Red-flag laws can be used as “weapons” against someone by a girlfriend, boyfriend, ex-spouse or political enemy. Who gets to decide if you are crazy and dangerous. I know many law enforcement personnel are not keen to enforce these laws which deprive one of the right to be free of unlawful search and seizures and the right to due process.

What these liberals are really saying is that the door is open for them to take away more of your rights.

So, how to stop the violence? Start with respecting life. Support the police. Prosecute gateway crimes. Quit treating criminals as victims. Hold people accountable. Stop blaming the gun for the actions of the person.

I unabashedly stand for the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Note that the people are the only ones whose right is secured here, not the militia nor a state government.

Carol Ward

Steamboat Springs