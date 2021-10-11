Letter: Community or commodity?
Dear Editor,
Is this special place we call home a community or a commodity? As voters and residents of Steamboat Springs and Routt County, we now have the opportunity to express our views on this question by voting in local elections and by participating in the Routt County Master Plan process. As we do so, I ask you to consider how your choices will impact our shared future here.
If you support sustainable development (development that meets the needs of the present without impairing the ability of future generations to meet their legitimate needs) consider whether your choices will protect and nurture the special qualities of this place, consider the needs of the environment, and support our local economy.
Will the candidate you select acknowledge that unique character of our cultural and natural landscapes can easily be lost or damaged, that our water resources are finite, and that our essential workers can barely afford a place to live here…or not? Will our future leaders manage our neighborhoods and special places with consideration for the people who live here or think of them as commodities for visitors to enjoy at the expense of our sense of our community?
Check out the backgrounds of the candidates. What type of expertise and perspective would they bring to the position? Ask the candidates what their views are. Participate in the Routt County Master Plan update. Our government leaders need to hear from you. Your voice and our shared future matter. Personally, I choose Community.
Arianthé C. Stettner
Steamboat Springs
