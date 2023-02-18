Hayden council approves rezoning parcel near airport for business park project

The first phase of Hayden's Northwest Colorado Business Park Project expected to start later this year will add 13 parcels zoned for light industrial use ranging from two to five acres in size.

Norris Design/Screenshot

Hayden Town Council unanimously approved the first reading to rezone a parcel of land near the Yampa Valley Regional Airport that will allow for construction to start later this year on the town’s Northwest Colorado Business Park project.

Elena Scott, a planner with Frisco-based Norris Design, presented current designs for the park, which includes 13 parcels in phase one that range from two to five acres in size.

“I can’t believe it’s happening as quickly as it’s happening,” said Hayden Mayor Ryan Banks, prior to approval on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The first phase of the project consists of 58 acres of land that was purchased by the town in August 2022. Plans presented Thursday show seven parcels of about five acres and six more that are closer to two acres in size.

The town’s role in the project is to construct streets and other infrastructure and then sell the parcels to businesses that would erect their own building to accommodate their needs.

“The goal of the Northwest Colorado Business Park is to really create some more economic resiliency in the town of Hayden as we’re looking forward and understanding that some of our existing tax revenues are going to be going away,” Scott said.

Scott said the park is intended to lure businesses involved with outdoor recreation, construction, sustainable energy and other potential businesses related to the nearby airport. Town Manager Mathew Mendisco has said several of the parcels are already under contract.

Current designs show two roads and a cul-de-sac are part of the plan, though one of the roads wouldn’t be built until phase two of the project. Scott said the project also includes plans for water detention and riparian habitat.

The road planned for phase one could eventually link up to U.S. Highway 40 and become a more centralized access to the airport, though finding funding to build a new county road could be a sticking point.

A key part of the development is a gravity sewer line, which prevents the need to have capabilities to pump sewage to the town’s larger system. Scott said not only is it good for the park, it is good for development on the east side of town in general.

“By doing a gravity sewer system, we’re starting to find out that it will allow the entire airport zone to now have ability to develop,” Mendisco said. “It’s a big deal.”

Mendisco said the bidding process for the project may be pushed off until early this summer, which would push the start of construction to September. Initial plans would have started with the onsite work, but Mendisco said the town is considering trenching for the sewer line first.

“It really just delays us by three months,” Mendisco said. “As opposed to early summer 2024, it will be late summer when we will be done. It’s still a pretty aggressive schedule.”

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.