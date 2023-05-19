Déjà Vu changing hands, remains committed to serving Steamboat with resale option
When the Déjà Vu Consignment Boutique changes hands in June, longtime owner Molly Baker will be leaving behind an experience she describes as life-changing.
“I got to experience the joy and challenges of running a business,” Baker said of the business she purchased in 2015. “Even through COVID, you know, having to close for quite a long period of time and coming back on the other side, keeping my 15 employees and we didn’t have to let anyone go. That was a big accomplishment, and we were able to come out on the other side stronger.”
Baker will hand the reins of the business over to her good friend Jayne Rockford, who has been working for Baker the past seven years, the past three as a manager.
“We want to keep doing what we’re doing, and we seem to grow a little bit bigger every year as far as number of consigners, and we just hope to keep going, keep providing the service,” Rockford said. “I think Molly’s really developed the store … I think it’s a great resource for the community, and a place where people can bring their clothing to sell, make some money and keep the recycling going to reduce textile waste.”
She added that it is also a great option in town for those in search of an affordable shopping experience. She believes the consignment store model at Déjà Vu Boutique appeals to both locals and visitors.
Located at 624 Lincoln Ave., Déjà Vu Boutique was opened by Katie Gaylord in December 2008 and quickly found a strong local following. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Today, the store has more than 8,000 individual cosigners and offers resale clothing including activewear, swimwear, outerwear, footwear, tops, sweaters, dresses, jeans, shorts, skirts, shirts, bottoms and hats. It also offers belts, jewelry, gloves, hats and sunglasses.
Baker started working at the store in 2012, and when Gaylord decided to retire in 2015, Baker purchased the business. In June, it will be Baker’s turn to pass the torch to her longtime employee and friend who is focused on carrying on the traditions of her predecessors.
Baker said the store is in a great place and the timing could not be better. She is thrilled that what Gaylord started so many years ago will continue.
“I feel a strong sense of pride about it because not only have people stuck with us for so long, but it’s growing and doing well. It was voted best women’s clothing store, and we’re selling used clothes, so we’ve come a long way,” Baker said. “We’re also just proud of the fact that we’ve maintained a lot of loyalty with our consigners, our customers and our employees — I feel good about that.”
Baker said she is planning on spending more time on her ranch, where she cares for and raises alpacas and llamas. She believes that her efforts at Déjà Vu Consignment Boutique have elevated what it means to recycle by buying resale clothing.
“It really is a win-win situation,” Baker said. “You’re recycling your clothes, you’re buying items that support people in the community because every single item is owned by someone in the community, plus when you buy, you’re getting really good prices on things because it’s a lot less than retail. My hope is that this store has changed people’s perception of what resale is.”
John F. Russell is the business reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach him, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.