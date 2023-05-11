Community Agriculture Alliance: History of the Kuntz Ranch

Located about 15 miles south of Steamboat Springs, the combined Kuntz and Gay families have owned and operated the Kuntz Ranch for more than 100 years. Like most area ranching operations, the Kuntz family raised cattle and other livestock, grew hay, and contributed to the local Routt County economy and the state’s agricultural industry. They have also contributed to the work of the American Quarter Horse Association.

Settlement

Joseph “Emile” Gay and his brother Alfred immigrated to the United States in 1892 from Switzerland. Like many younger sons of European families, they were not eligible to inherit their family’s land. Emile migrated to Leadville to work in the area’s lumber industry as did many French Swiss men at the time. In the late 1800s, Leadville was one of the most bustling, economically viable places in the U.S., hosting the Delaware Hotel, the Tabor Opera, and other noted establishments, and was a good place to make enough money to purchase land.

In 1897, Emile arrived in Routt County in Pleasant Valley, an area he liked to tell people was like Switzerland but with better soil. He purchased 160 acres from William Nickels, who had patented his 160-acre homestead in 1892. In the early 1900s, Emile filed a claim on his own homestead. Emile lived in a kind of a dugout, a log-sided home with one or two rooms. It had dirt floors and a sod roof. He made the three-day journey on horseback between Leadville, where his wife Marie stayed, and Pleasant Valley, improving his property mostly during the summer by putting up fences, making corrals, and building a more permanent house. He patented his homestead in 1909.

Emile completed the main ranch house in the early 1900s, the signature building on the Kuntz ranch. It is an astonishing two stories high, with six bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room. The house had plumbing by way of a water feed and a percolator system. Within the concrete patio, there was even a well pump so that Marie never had to trek through mud or even leave her house to get water. The only amenity not near the house was the bathroom. The outhouse was down by the corrals, providing a natural fertilizer of sorts. With the home finished, Marie drove a wagon with a baby on her hip, and joined Emile in Pleasant Valley.

Emile purchased a herd of cattle and drove them by horse to their new home in Pleasant Valley. Their family grew to include five children, Ameila, Robert “Bob”, Emma, Anita and Louie. In 1918, Louie and Anita died during the Spanish Flu pandemic, leaving the family with three children.

Means of Income

The Gay family, like many ranch families in Routt County, diversified their income. They had water rights in the Yampa River, which made irrigation possible and facilitated hay production. In addition, before train transportation in Routt County, Emile made deals with lumber and mining camps to exchange steer meat for additional labor every couple of weeks. Owning his own private slaughterhouse gave Emile a leg up on his competition, as most in the area had to ship cattle for processing. These income streams helped the Gay family to purchase additional land and raise more crops and cattle.

During the Great Depression of the 1930s, many ranchers in Colorado, like their farming counterparts, sold out or foreclosed and lost their properties. The Gay family helped many Routt County ranchers by providing loans and financial assistance. Marie opened up their large home to boarding visitors. Its location in proximity to the lumber mill and local mines, about halfway from the mills in Steamboat and the mines in Pleasant Valley and Oak Creek, made it ideal for miners and lumbermen in the area. The house became known as “The Yellow House” for its bright yellow paint and “The Halfway House” for its reasonable board. Boarding these men was another revenue stream for the family, allowing them to remain on their land through even the toughest times.

Changing Hands

This photo is of a Quarterhorse owned by Neilen Kuntz. The Gay’s were once instrumental in the breeding of Quarterhorses in Colorado.

Dale Mize/Courtesy photo

Robert Gay, the son of Emile and Marie, took on the work of the ranch after completing high school in Steamboat Springs. On July 17, 1938, Robert married Emily Elaine Becker, and the couple moved to the family ranch in Pleasant Valley. In 1948, their expanding family, including their three children Roberta, Margaret, and Bill, moved across the river to a place they purchased from the Lugon brothers and built the Green Creek Ranch. Besides the cattle the family raised, Robert became well known for the outstanding quality of the quarter horses he bred. His horses garnered big wins in shows and competitions, and the bloodlines quickly spread throughout the county.

This left Robert’s sister Emma and his brother-in-law David Kuntz to take care of their mother and the home ranch across the river. Emma and David raised their son Lloyd “Sonny” Kuntz on the ranch where Marie still lived. As the third generation on the ranch, Sonny perpetuated the family’s traditional ranching practices and made innovations of his own. In this rural area a dozen miles south of Steamboat Springs, wildlife, particularly elk, are an integral part of the environment. Sonny, a life-long hunter, worked with hunters and the state to improve elk habitat on his ranch. In 1985, the Colorado Division of Wildlife honored Kuntz as first runner-up in its Landowner of the Year contest, the first person to be so honored on the Western Slope. Sonny also permitted fishing and camping on his ranch in addition to hunting.

A photo showing a view of “The Yellow House” moving eastbound on the road. The shot is pointing Northeast.

Dale Mize/Courtesy photo

In the early 1990s, the cost of ranching and the value of land for development in Routt County prompted many ranchers to sell their properties and pay off their increasing debts. Many ranchers own hundreds or thousands of acres of land, but until it is borrowed against or sold, land does not equate to cash. It is merely a platform on which to engage in activities that generate income.

For families in greater debt than they could pay off year to year, selling their land, paying off their debt, and relocating somewhere potentially more profitable proved lucrative. Many ranchers in Routt County flocked to places like Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming. For other families, the high value of their land was the wealth they could pass on to their children, but only if it was subdivided equally. Subdividing these properties, however, could make it more difficult for their children to continue the ranching operations.

Sonny and his wife Delores had four children and, to be fair, they decided that because of the value of the ranch, they would divide the property among them. However, as an active ranch, there was only enough land to support two families. This meant that in order to continue ranching, the four children had to either scale back ranch operations or relocate somewhere less expensive. David sold his property and purchased land in Hotchkiss, Colorado, where he keeps several-hundred head of mother cows and works as a veterinarian. The other three children continued to live on the ranch but found other sources of income.

The Future

After growing up on the ranch, Neilan Kuntz, son of Darlene, left the ranch to attend college and pursue a biology degree. Neilan worked for years outside of Routt County until he had the opportunity to move back and take over the family ranch in 2017. While the Kuntz family no longer runs cattle on the property, they do lease the land to keep the ranch in operation. Neilan has also continued the work of his grandfather, Sonny, permitting fishermen on the property and keeping the fish habitat healthy and thriving. Neilan has also worked to keep the buildings on the ranch in good shape and is even restoring the original 1900s house so future generations can experience the ranch’s history.

Dale Mize, CSU History M.A. Student, Art of Ranching Researcher 2022-2023