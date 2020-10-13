4 women continue to prove females have a place in sports and recreation

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Seeing females in male-dominated fields, such as sports management, is becoming more and more common. Just last month, the National Football League game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns was the first in history to feature a women coach on both sidelines, as well as a female referee.

Women in Colorado and Routt County also are breaking barriers across sports and recreation fields. These women may not have grown up seeing females in the positions they now hold, but that never stopped them from seeing themselves there.

The few who are bold enough to keep pushing through the ranks in male-dominated fields are often faced with condescending remarks or assumptions that they don’t know what they’re doing.

Follow our series Follow our six-week series on diversity, equity and inclusivity in Routt County



The women who rise to the top of these fields have seen it all and have learned to be stronger and better at their jobs because of it, all while slowly breaking down stereotypes and gender norms and showing young women they don’t have to limit their goals to certain fields.

Rhonda Blanford-Green

Ryan Casey/CHSAANow.com

Rhonda Blanford-Green has busted through glass ceilings not only at local and state levels but nationally as well. She is the first African American female commissioner of the Colorado High School Activities Association in the organization’s history. She’s also the first African American female in the nation to head a high school athletic association.

She’s been the commissioner of CHSAA since March 2017. Previously, she held leadership positions at the Nebraska and Louisiana high school athletic associations. The Aurora High School graduate also was an All-American track and field athlete at the University of Nebraska.

Blanford-Green has had plenty of practice taking criticism, especially with all the hard decisions she’s had to make this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She thinks she’s had to explain herself a bit more than a male may have.

“I do believe a female in this position does get questioned more,” she said. “I do believe a female in this position has to take extra steps to justify decisions and directions that I haven’t seen my predecessors have to do. When you enter into a field that isn’t equal in representation, you learn that that’s just part of the job. You also learn that you better be more prepared because those questions will come. Whether it’s fair or not, it’s reality.”

Over her years in the male-dominated field of athletics, Blanford-Green has been on the receiving end of discrimination and rude remarks.

Mansplaining A combination of man and explaining. The explanation of something by a man, typically to a woman, in a manner regarded as condescending or patronizing (Oxford Languages).

“It’s just societal; it’s institutional. If you talk to any women in a leadership role … we all have had those experiences,” she said. “I don’t want to speak specifically to me. It’s just inherent in our society in these leadership roles — that there is another layer of justification that comes with a female being in those positions.”

Blanford-Green feels a responsibility to open doors for other minorities as well as women. She believes it’s up to the people in positions of power to create opportunities and encourage minorities to take advantage of them.

“I know we’re creating the Rhonda Blanford-Greens and the Ruth Bader-Ginsburgs and the C-Suite vice presidents through high school athletics and activities,” she said. “That is what makes me feel good.”

Angela Cosby

John F. Rusell

Angela Cosby is not the first female city leader in Steamboat Springs. In fact, Steamboat has a long history of having many women in positions of power. However, Cosby is the first female director of parks and recreation for the city.

Fortunately, she’s never experienced any discrimination while in Steamboat but said she’s had a few experiences at past jobs. While working as the director of parks and recreation in Astoria, Oregon, she was called, “little girl.”

“The police chief there at the time, who I highly respect and he’s a good friend of mine, he was probably late 60s, early 70s, twice retired, very solidified in his experience,” Cosby said. “We were debating in our weekly management team meeting over a policy issue, and he smirked at me and said, ‘OK little girl.’ I just smiled back and said, ‘Yes, grandpa.’ That’s a friendly, easy way to acknowledge it.”

Cosby isn’t certain the “girl” part was the insult but rather the word “little,” since she was just 27 and the first female on that city’s leadership team.

She doesn’t think she was given her job because of her gender but rather earned it because of her accomplishments and qualifications. Still, even if gender isn’t a hiring factor, she said it’s important to hire females into male-dominated fields because decisions should be made with a variety of perspectives in mind.

“I believe it’s important for organizations and people in government, especially in leadership positions, to represent the communities that they serve,” Cosby said. “If our community has women in it, which it does, then we should also have women in a variety of leadership roles. Same with men. That goes with every issue, whether it’s gender, race, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, etc.”