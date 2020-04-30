15 Steamboat skiers named to USA Nordic national teams

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Alexa Brabec finished first among U16 girls at a quailfying event for the junior championships at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Jan. 11. Brabec is one of 15 Steamboat Springs athletes recently named to the USA Nordic national and junior national teams.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Another year, another national team announcement jam packed with Steamboat Springs ski jumpers and Nordic combined athletes.

The 2020-21 USA Nordic national teams and junior national teams feature 15 skiers from Steamboat Springs.

Annika Malacinski, Tess Arnone and Alexa Brabec, three young women from the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, join 2019-20 Continental Cup champion Tara Geraghty-Moats on the women’s national Nordic combined team.

Steamboat youngster Aspen Bennett-Manke was named to the women’s Nordic combined junior national team.

Taylor Fletcher, Jasper Good, Grant Andrews and Niklas Malacinski hold four of the seven slots on the men’s national Nordic combined team, while SSWSC members Gunnar Gilbertson and Bennett Gamber were named to the junior national team.

Niklas Malacinski and Brabec are both first-time national team members.

The women’s ski jumping national team includes Logan Sankey and Annika Belshaw. Decker Dean is the only Steamboat skier on the men’s national ski jumping team, but Canden Wilkinson and Erik Belshaw were both named to the junior national team.

For the full list of team members, visit the USA Nordic website.

