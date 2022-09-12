Winter Park Resort to expand terrain this winter

The base of Winter Park Resort is seen from the gondola. The resort is boasting a number of improvements ahead of the 2022-23 ski season, including more expert terrain.

McKenna Harford/Sky-Hi News

Among a series of announced improvements, Winter Park Resort is opening new terrain for the 2022-23 ski season that the resort says will almost double its expert-only terrain over last season.

The anticipated new terrain is called “Jelly Roll” because of its rolling steep pitch and ability to hold snow for days after a storm.

Additionally, the resort is boasting more and earlier grooming, parking lot improvements and more evening activities.

With additional resources and staff dedicated to grooming, the resort says it can open more and varied terrain earlier in the season and be better prepared to make snow when conditions allow.

Additionally, guest feedback has led Winter Park Resort to focus more on grooming steeper terrain and other select trails, creating longer, steeper and more varied groomed trails for skiers and riders.

The resort also expanded its G Lot parking across from the resort’s main entrance. The expansion is expected to be complete when the resort opens for the season.

Winter Park is widening a section of the Mary Jane Road to accommodate more parking at the Mary Jane base as well. All parking enhancements this season will mean close to 350 additional parking spaces, according to the resort.

Also, Winter Park is adding to its evening operations, including ice skating, guided sunset skiing, and snowcat and snowshoe tours. Beyond that, Winter Park’s tubing hill will be open after dark this winter.

Winter Park is included in the Ikon Pass along with Steamboat Resort, Copper Mountain and Eldora in Colorado.