Where to get help with basic needs in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Don’t know where to turn? There are several resource and referral agencies ready to help. For a general list of resources call 2-1-1 or go to search.211colorado.org. You can also call Routt County United Way at 970-879-5605.
It is best to go in order of the recommended agencies below:
1. Colorado Workforce: To file for unemployment benefits, visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/file-claim.
For an employee toolkit through the Steamboat Springs Chamber, visit steamboatchamber.com/covid-19/employee-resources-toolkit.
2. The Health Partnership: A care coordinator can help access resources, start applications and more. Find up-to-date crisis support, food, housing, utility, transportation and health insurance resources, visit thehealthpartnership.org. Reach a care coordinator by email at referral@ncchealthpartnership.org or call 970-875-3630.
3. Routt County Department of Human Services: Provides food assistance through SNAP, cash assistance TANF, emergency funds, LEAP Energy assistance and Medicaid enrollment. Call 970-870-5280 or email dhsfamed@co.routt.co.us.
4. LiftUp of Routt County: Provides food and emergency financial assistance with housing utilities, health care and other basic needs, including special need assistance. Call 970-870-8804 or email casemanager@liftuprc.org.
5. Northwest Colorado Health: Providing physical and behavioral health services to anyone regardless of insurance status. Most visits can be done via phone or computer. Also offering assistance with Medicaid and CHP+ applications, and programs for moms and families including WIC. Interpreters are available. Call 970-879-1632 or visit northwestcoloradohealth.org.
6. Northwest Colorado Center for Independence: Supporting people with disabilities by connecting them with providers of housing, transportation, employment, assistive technology, access to benefits and independent living services. Call 970-871-4838 or email collette@nwcci.org.
7. Mind Springs Health: Providing behavioral health services. Contact the mental health support line at 877-519-7505 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
