UPDATED: Water service renewed in Steamboat following water main break

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m.

A break at the Community Center caused a water disruption around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, March 4, in downtown Steamboat Springs and an outage in west Steamboat Springs, according Routt County Alerts.

Shortly after 8 p.m. water service was restored and should be slowly returning, according to the city.

Water will be cloudy and discolored for a while, so residents should run cold water from the bathtub for about 10 minutes. If the water is still not clear, wait an hour and repeat the process. The city states some people may have to do so three to four times for the water to run clear.

The discoloration is due to iron sediments in the pipes and is safe to drink unless someone has an iron sensitivity issue.