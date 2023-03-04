UPDATED: Water service renewed in Steamboat following water main break
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m.
A break at the Community Center caused a water disruption around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, March 4, in downtown Steamboat Springs and an outage in west Steamboat Springs, according Routt County Alerts.
Shortly after 8 p.m. water service was restored and should be slowly returning, according to the city.
Water will be cloudy and discolored for a while, so residents should run cold water from the bathtub for about 10 minutes. If the water is still not clear, wait an hour and repeat the process. The city states some people may have to do so three to four times for the water to run clear.
The discoloration is due to iron sediments in the pipes and is safe to drink unless someone has an iron sensitivity issue.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.