Vandalism could cause Howelsen Skate Park to close

Rampant vandalism has been reported at the Howelsen Skate Park in the past several weeks.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — City parks officials say they are “seriously considering” closing the Howelsen Skate Park after recent incidences of vandalism.

Vandalism has been reoccurring the past several weeks at the Steamboat Springs skate park, which reopened only a few weeks ago after being closed due to COVID-19. Several park features have been sprayed with graffiti that uses excessive profanity, and trash and broken glass has been discarded across the park, according to officials.

“The skate park is a great facility, especially during a time when everyone is trying to participate in outdoor activities in a safe manner,” Parks Supervisor Ernie Jenkins said. “I’m sure these incidents are the result of a few bad apples, but their actions could have consequences for all.”

Due to the lack of sporting activity, which typically has the area busy during the evening, the skate park and adjacent area at Howelsen are seeing less traffic, according to the city. Cleanup efforts have taken excessive time as staff addresses the best way to remove or cover the extensive amount of graffiti.

The city is hoping someone will come forward with information about the vandalism.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Officials say they are “seriously considering” closing the Howelsen Skate Park if vandalism continues.

Courtesy

“We’re hoping that someone who uses the downtown skate park can help us,” said Craig Robinson, city parks, open space and trails manager.

In the meantime, Steamboat Springs Police Department officers will conduct additional patrols, including during off hours across the complex.

With increased daytime usage of park facilities during COVID-19 and additional public health protocols, staff is working overtime to manage heightened responsibility levels. Facility damage and excessive litter only complicates these efforts and, with resources stretched tight already, could lead to facility closures, Robinson said.

Located adjacent to the main parking lot, the Howelsen Skate Park is roughly 2,000 square feet and has six street ramps, a pyramid, fun box and a 6-foot mini-ramp.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is encouraged to contact the Steamboat Springs Police Department at 970-879-1144.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.