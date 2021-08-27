Vacant space on Yampa Street to become new permanent home reserved for food trucks

A Snow Bowl Steamboat catering truck sits in the parking lot where the owners of Snow Bowl plan to open The Boat Yard, at 831 Yampa St. (Photo by John F. Russell)



The owners of Snow Bowl Steamboat are hoping to expand Steamboat Springs’ appetite with plans to create a new food truck space on Yampa Street.

The Boat Yard, located at 831 Yampa St., will be a permanent space exclusively for food trucks. Corey Wagner, executive vice president with Western Centers Inc. that owns the property along with the Snow Bowl Steamboat, received approval this week from the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission to allow for multiple food trucks on the site at the same time.

“Right now we’re talking to some of the food truck operators to start to kind of prepare for a kickoff, which we’re hoping to have this fall,” Wagner said.

Wagner said the idea was to create a venue where people could enjoy whether they’re in a hurry to grab a quick meal or if they want to purchase a meal and hang out in the space to enjoy it.

“We see this as a kind of continuation of what we are doing at Snow Bowl, and what we have done with the outdoor area there providing various things with the live music, with community events and private events.” Wagner said.

The idea is still in the works as Wagner said The Boat Yard will continue to evolve as it moves forward.

“We just felt that this is an important thing to provide for the community,” Wagner said.

The space is made of two city lots that covers about 10,000 square feet. The project did get a nod from the city of Steamboat Springs, but Wagner said the owners still need to meet a couple of requests before opening this fall.

The plan is to have five food trucks on the 1/4-acre space, located between Aurum Food & Wine and Backdoor Sports along the Yampa River. The owners still need to complete some landscaping that required water to be brought to the site.

Wager said the space will also include some open areas where people can sit and enjoy the view along the banks of river, along with picnic tables for added seating.

The Boat Yard’s website and social media accounts are still in the process of being set up, but any food truck operators interested being a part of the space should reach out on the Snow Bowl Steamboat Facebook Page for more information.

“We’re hoping to have everything kind of tuned up and ready to go probably for the fall, so that locals can kind of enjoy it,” Wagner said.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.