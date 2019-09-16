Thriving at altitude: Christopher Rhodes

Christopher Rhodes

Editor’s note: As part of our Longevity Project: Thriving at Altitude series we celebrate local residents who are making the most of living in Steamboat and Routt County.

Age: 37

Give 3 examples of how this person is thriving at altitude.

Chris truly lives life to the fullest. He never wastes a single moment of a single day. From dawn to dusk, Chris is busy truly living.

Chris thrives at altitude by owning and operating a residential design building firm for the past 14 years that has stood the test of time through one of Steamboat Springs’ worst recessions.

As a 2002 graduate of Colorado Mountain College, his success was gained the old fashion way, by working his way through college in restaurants and for others in the construction business before launching his own in 2005. His company began from the ground-up and his appreciation for his clients, employees and subcontractors comes from a place of pure gratitude.

At 37 years old, Chris is a husband, father of three young children and an active member of the Steamboat community. He also volunteers as a Routt County Riders Board member and Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Nordic Combined coach. Chris says, “Yes,” to devoting his free time to organizations that inspire our future generations.

Chris also thrives by remaining true to himself and focusing efforts on self-care. Often with little time to spare in his days, Chris always makes time, often before dawn or well after the sun sets, to ride his bike and tour the backcountry. His adventures are long and often solo as the hours are not popular. This is where Chris decompresses and finds solace in his busy and often stressful life as a general contractor.

How does this person inspire you?

Chris inspires me by his unwavering support of the people he loves and cares for and his commitment to perseverance. Construction can be a challenging world, and managing major obstacles while keeping a crew constantly busy and paid is a full plate on its own. Chris also manages to balance a life in the mountains far from extended family support. I am always blown away by Chris’ steadfast support of my own career, my long hours on my bike and always encouraging my life as an individual person beyond motherhood.

What life lessons can community members learn from this individual?

For many here in Steamboat, it takes a massive amount of commitment and sacrifice to remain a resident of this community. Chris’ early life to present is a true testament to genuine hard work and 100% self-made commitment to a dream of living and raising a family in a ski town. Almost 20 years ago, this dream began as a college student, working as a dishwasher, landscaper, snow maker, prep cook, carpenter and often all at the same time. This is how so many of us make ends meet in one of the most expensive communities in the country. For those of us that moved here as “ski bums,” with little more than a couple pairs of skis and a dream, this is how we stayed; an often times unreasonably reckless commitment to working hard to stay and then even harder to succeed.