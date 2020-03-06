The locals’ ‘best’ fitness is now even better

Editor’s Note: This sponsored content is brought to you by Old Town Hot Springs

Courtesy Photo

What’s new at Old Town Hot Springs? 15,000 square feet added, mostly to the fitness center

More cardio equipment and free weights

New 37-foot climbing wall with regularly changed routes and five auto belays that provide a challenge for all levels of climbers

Additional group exercise studio for a total of two group studios

More than 105 group fitness classes per week included with membership

More diverse lineup of group fitness options catering to all fitness levels, skillsets and preferences

New functional training room with equipment catering to athletic performance and a more specific approach to training

New spin room featuring more than 30 state-of-the-art indoor bikes and Stages Flight software

Designated mobility/stretching area

Walking track around the perimeter of the new addition

Community room with full kitchen that can accommodate up to 100 people

Second family changing area

Renovated guest locker rooms

Renovated massage rooms

Additional administrative offices

Space for physical therapy services

Regular annual adult membership price lowered from $57 to $49.99 per month

Locals know Old Town Hot Springs as a historic community gathering place featuring a gym and relaxing hot springs pools, but the new Old Town Hot Springs is also a modern fitness center.

Old Town Hot Springs has won Best of the ‘Boat’s first place spot for Best Fitness Center for eight straight years — and that was before its fitness center renovation was completed in 2019.

Fitness Director Holly Harris said Old Town Hot Springs’ fitness center was “bursting at the seams” prior to the renovation. “Providing our members with a state-of-the-art facility with the appropriate space for the growing usage was paramount,” Harris said.

Today, the facility is something the staff and community can boast about.

Here’s what’s new as of 2019.

More equipment, space and services

Old Town Hot Springs has added a new 37-foot rock climbing wall for all abilities.

Courtesy Photo

What was previously a cramped fitness space now features 15,000 additional square feet (for a total of 35,000 square feet), which Harris said includes more modern spaces, newer equipment, designated areas for mobility, stretching and athletic training, plus a walking track. From the brand new spin room with more than 30 bikes to the new 37-foot climbing wall for all abilities, Old Town Hot Springs is delivering a lot of bang for members’ bucks these days.

New group exercise studio, more classes for members

Courtesy Photo

Harris said one of the most exciting aspects of the renovation has been the addition of a second and larger group exercise studio, which has solved the overflow problem that was common prior to the renovation.

“We’ve expanded our fitness class schedule from around 45 classes per week to more than 105,” she said. “Our instructors have been amazing in bringing new and different classes to our membership, and popular classes added more time slots. We’ve also been able to add more senior-focused classes. Our goal is for there to really be a class for anyone at Old Town Hot Springs.”

True to its roots

Courtesy Photo

Since the 1800s, Old Town Hot Springs has been a community gathering place in Steamboat Springs. That’s something that remains an important principle to the business today.

Old Town Hot Springs started hearing requests for more senior and youth programming, as well as education services such as nutrition classes, all of which became part of the renovation plans.

Old Town Hot Springs also incorporates its most special amenity — the hot springs — into its fitness and wellness services. There are fitness classes that provide low-impact workouts for all fitness levels.

“The benefits of the water are tremendous. We offer fitness classes that take place in the hot springs year-round,” Harris said. “The water makes these classes low impact and individuals with injuries or limited mobility can remain active.”