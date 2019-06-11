Sustainability Council seeks sponsors for energy program by Friday, June 14

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is mobilizing the community to fight climate change and is seeking sponsors starting at the $500 level to support the organization’s energy program.

The Sustainability Council helps businesses and people of all income levels improve energy efficiency and reduce utility bills, makes renewable energy more accessible, encourages sustainable transportation and supports the local economy through energy efficiency upgrades. The nonprofit’s energy services include residential and commercial energy assessments and rebates for energy efficient lighting and appliances. The organization also provides critical home energy efficiency assistance for local families struggling to make ends meet.

Community events include the June 29 electric vehicle ride-n-drive to educate potential car buyers and the annual Commuter Challenge to encourage people of all ages to use alternative transportation. The deadline for 2019 energy sponsors is June 14. Visit http://www.yvsc.org/sponsor or email anne@yvsc.org for more information.