Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Steamboat Springs Middle School, 22 others now in quarantine

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County public health officials announced Thursday that the first positive case of COVID-19 in the Steamboat Springs School District has been identified.

A student at Steamboat Springs Middle School tested positive for the virus. According to the Routt County Public Health Department, the student had been attending school in person but has isolated at home and started remote learning after becoming symptomatic.

A group of about 19 students and three staff members at the school had come in “close contact” with the student, according to officials. They have since been placed in quarantine until Oct. 1.

The student’s positive test was reported to the health department Thursday morning, according to Brad Meeks, Steamboat Springs School District superintendent.

“We want to thank the middle school and the school district for partnering with us so closely to prepare for COVID-19 and address any positive cases,” said Roberta Smith, Routt County Public Health director, in a news release. “As soon as the child developed symptoms, the student got tested and went to school remotely to learn, which minimized the student’s contact with other students and teachers.”

Letters were sent to all students, parents and staff following the discovery of the positive case.

“We want to thank the family of the student for getting their child tested as soon as symptoms developed,” Meeks said. “We urge every family to do the same to keep the virus contained. The teachers and students are cooperating with the quarantine. We wish a speedy recovery to the (middle school) student.”

Local health officials offered this advice for parents if their child develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19:

Follow isolation instructions that can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/how-to-isolate .

. Have your child tested.

Keep your child home from school and avoid other activities around other people.

Notify the school.

Seek medical care and testing for COVID-19, calling your doctor before you show up.