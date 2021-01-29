Stolen television: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 28
Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021
2:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers found a man sleeping inside a business on 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued the man a citation for trespassing.
2:49 a.m. Officers received multiple calls about a verbal argument between roommates in the 2000 block of Elk River Road. When officers arrived, they did not hear or see any arguing.
9:16 a.m. A resident in the 500 block of Mountain Village Circle received a call from a fraudulent person claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. Officers took a report and filed the claim as a fraud incident.
11:11 a.m. Officers received a call about two people sleeping inside a van outside a business in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers asked the couple to leave and they did.
1:37 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of harassment from a resident in the 6900 block of Routt County Road 74 in Hayden.
5:39 p.m. Officers received a call from a staff member of a hotel in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road who said hotel guests stole a television from one of their rooms. Officers are investigating the matter.
11:58 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 900 block of Confluence Court who said their neighbors were playing loud music. When officers arrived, they did not hear loud music.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department officers responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Fire Department officers responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
