Steamboat’s traditional Halloween Stroll returns to downtown

Shirl Brilakis hands out candy to Carter Kellner, 2, who was accompanied by her mom Logan Kellner on Sunday evening during the Halloween Stroll. Brilakis was part of a group from Casey's Pond.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The streets of Lincoln Avenue were taken over by a host of masked characters, children dressed as animals and even a family of skeletons, complete with a painted horse.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue parked on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street, raising the ladder all the way up, which was the same spot where the costume contest was underway, with a seemingly endless playing of a popular Halloween tune asking trick-or-treaters who they were going to call.

Businesses all along Steamboat’s main drag set up tables and handed out candy to the hundreds that filled each block. Families of astronauts ran into others dressed as their extraterrestrial brethren, with smiles all around.

For the first time in two years — missing last year because of the pandemic — the Halloween Stroll returned to Downtown Steamboat Springs on Sunday and so did a community missing the camaraderie the stroll provides.

“We’ve been every year, so last year was upsetting,” said Teyha Martinez, who was dressed as Mary Jane Watson with her husband Mamo, dressed as Spiderman, and their baby spider Teyana. “We’re super excited because (Teyana) understands this year. … I like this because you can see more people in one area.”

The evening had a somewhat spooky mood, as well, with intermittent showers, the occasional lightning strike and booming thunder from afar, forcing strollers to pick up the pace as they headed for the nearest shop awning.

The rain wasn’t enough to wash white paint off the side of Darkira, Margaret Stees’ tall black steed painted to match the rest of the family of skeletons, including one with a shovel and bucket bringing up the rear.

There were plenty of spooky customs for Sunday's Halloween Stroll, including this family of skeletons that included, from left, Howard Stees, Jannie Brenner, Darkira (the horse) Margaret Stees, Makyla Harris, holding Annie the dog, and Joseph Stees, along with dogs Chancy and Roxi.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Outside Johnny B. Goods Diner, Steamboat Springs Council member Kathi Meyer could barely keep french fries handy as strollers on the packed sidewalk lined up, while a new batch finished in the fryer.

“We’ve been doing it for a lot of years,” Meyer said, between warnings to costumed Steamboaters that the fries were hot. “It just make sense for everybody to come down to one place.”

Garret Bock makes his way down Lincoln Avenue as the Rabbit Ears Robot during Sunday evening’s Halloween Stroll.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A coat was all Monico Nunez and Larissa Bayan had to shelter themselves from a sudden downpour during Sunday night's Halloween Stroll in downtown. The event was interrupted a couple of times by rain, lightning and thunder, but that didn't seem to dampen the spirits of those who came out for the event.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Carrillo family, including dad Joel, his daughgter Yaretzy, 9, Yaila, 2, and Janet take shelter from the rain during Sunday's Halloween Stroll.

Johnn F. Russell/Steamboat Springs.

Eric Brooks, with his children, sixth-month old son Frankie (in his arms), Josie (walking alongside him) and Stevie (in the wagon), make their way to the next business in search of candy during Sunday's Halloween Stroll in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Liaan Cabrera, who dressed as a fireman, checks out Steamboat Fire Rescue's Nick Fernandez's wardrobe during Sunday evening's Halloween Stroll.

John F. Russell/Steamboat PIlot & Today

The Ruby family brought an ocean theme to Sunday's Halloween Stroll. The family included Oliver (turtle), Sarah (Octopus) Thomas (jellyfish) and Michael (diver).

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Reporter Dylan Anderson contributed to this report.

