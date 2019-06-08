Steamboat small engine business takes to the road to make repairs

Jurdin White is the owner and operator of Steamboat Small Engine Repair. He will come to your front door to get that mower, snow blower and just about anything with a small engine back up and running.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For a little more than a year Jurdin White has been taking his small engine repair business anywhere his services are needed.

“The best part is I will come to you,” White said of Steamboat Small Engine Repair. “I decided to go mobile because, so many people that have a car and can’t haul their machines around, or the elderly folks. That’s where I get a lot of response is from elderly people who can’t just can’t lift a machine or can not lift a mower into the back of their car, even if it fits. The response I’ve gotten from town has been amazing. Everybody is super excited about having a mobile repair man around.”



It was that response that drove White to base his shop out of the back of his 2004 Chevy Tahoe. He is more than willing to go anywhere in the Steamboat area to fix machines. He will also travel outside of the Steamboat Springs area when requested, but there may be a mileage fee.

Small engines have been a part of White’s life from the time he jumped on the back of his first dirt bike at age 3, or was following his father, who worked as a heavy equipment mechanic, around the shop in Idaho where White grew up.

“I was always around that shop, and I used to help him out with all kinds of stuff,” White said. “It just kind of spiraled into owning my own small engine repair business, and I feel like it was needed in town. It was just the right time.”

These days White lives between Steamboat Springs and Oak Creek, and said when he decided to get started, he saw a need for another small engine repair business in Steamboat Springs. He said Precision Repair Services & Sales also offers services, but White feels like his concept is different, and that there is a need for both repair businesses in town — especially in the spring and fall when things get busy or when somebody’s machine breaks down, and they need help.

“It’s gratifying to fix something that’s not working and make it right to where it is working properly,” White said. “If you can do something for the community like that where you can give back, I feel like that is where you can get happiness out of your business. It is work, but at the same time when you have happy customers and you are making people happy it’s just different.”

In addition to his mobile operation, White said he also handles all the warranty repairs for Sears, which he said is another big part of his business.

White said all customers need to do is pick up the phone and give him a call at 970-825-9238 or visit steamboatser.business.site. Depending on his schedule he might be able to come to your front door that same day, but he said this time of year he normally responds to most calls within a day or two.

He brings his tools with him to complete the job, and he said his years of experience means there isn’t much that he can’t fix. He will also make his way to your home to handle those servicing needs like changing the oil, the spark plugs or checking the air filters.

“It’s just like car. A car takes maintenance you have to change the oil, you have to do the regular routine maintenance on a vehicle and small engines are no different,” White said. “They have an engine just like a car does so the oil needs to be changed, the air filters need to be checked and the spark plugs. It’s pretty basic stuff, but at the same time if it’s not done you machines is just not going to last as long as if you took care of it.”

White said he looks forward to every call he gets, and said he will work on anything that has a small engine ranging from snowblowers to e-bikes.

“I like working on it all,” White said. “Just making customers happy is really what it comes down to for me,” White said. “The machine doesn’t matter to me if I can fix it, and make someone happy that it is fun. That’s my favorite thing.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.