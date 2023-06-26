Should snowmelt systems be banned?

Amid a push to adopt the first Outdoor Energy Use code in Routt County created in 2021, county and city officials and employees are faced with the decision on whether or not to ban snowmelt systems.

Promoted by the Routt County Climate Action Plan Collaborative — which is composed of community members with expertise in energy efficient design and construction, energy use modeling, utility management and other areas in the energy field — the hope is to implement the code in 2024.

This is in an effort to meet the goals laid out by the Climate Action Plan (2021) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and 74% by 2050.

The group says if fossil fuel snowmelt is not greatly restricted, it may well be impossible to meet the carbon reduction goals established in the Routt County Climate Action Plan.

It contends that snow melt systems are a gross use of energy and utilize three times as much energy per square foot, compared to energy used in interior spaces — such as buildings and residences.

In its arguments, the group cites a recent analysis done for the Urban Redevelopment Authority Advisory Committee that showed that plowing and hauling snow emits 0.12 pounds of CO2 per square foot, while gas fueled snowmelt emits 10 pounds of CO2 per square foot.

The climate action plan energy sector working group has come up with three different strategies to approach lessening the impact of snowmelt systems. One of the strategies involves eliminating them entirely. Under this strategy, snowmelt systems would only be allowed if powered by a 100% carbon free energy source.

The second strategy puts in place regulations through the energy code that would limit when snowmelt systems are allowed to run.

The third strategy focuses on placing an emphasis on older and larger buildings in the county and takes the focus away from the snowmelt systems. This would develop programs, funding and codes to make improvements and updates to heating/cooling appliances and other equipment in these buildings, thus helping the efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Todd Carr approached Routt County Commissioners at their June 26 meeting and will next approach the Steamboat Springs City Council with these options to consider.

The recommendation from the Routt County building department and the climate action plan energy sector working group is to go with the first option.

“We survived for decades living in the snowy regions without having an outdoor snowmelt system installed,” Carr said to commissioners. “We believe these systems are not needed, but rather an amenity versus necessity.”

Commissioner Sonja Macys expressed concern over the equity of he first strategy. Macys noted that it may only be Routt County’s upper class that can afford snowmelt systems that are 100% carbon free, and these systems may not be unattainable for the middle and lower class.

“In this option, we would be disallowing these systems from anybody who can’t afford to pay a higher cost for their system,” Macys said. “From an equity and fairness standpoint, is this really what we want?”

Commissioner Tim Corrigan added to Macys’ point by drawing attention to the fact that this may be unfair to middle or lower class individuals who may be elderly or handicapped and could potentially need this kind of system.

While an exemption for handicapped people would not be permitted for residential buildings, (as there are no legal requirements for accessibility for residential buildings), it is a different story for commercial buildings.

In terms of considering the implementation of this code for commercial buildings, requirements exist under the American Disabilities Act (ADA) that could provide exemptions to the rule.

For commercial buildings, the ADA requires that there always be a designated accessible route from the handicapped parking spaces to the building. Because of this, a snowmelt system would be allowed in order to meet the required width for the accessible route per code.

Public survey results for those who want to allow heated snowmelt systems that produce carbon, but feel maximum square footages should apply to residential homes, indicate 31% feel there should be a 250 square foot maximum, 5% favored 300 square feet, 5% favored 350 square feett, 9% favored 400 square feett, and 15% favored 450 square feet.

Survey results for commercial building maximum square footage demonstrated 38% of respondents favored a 1,000 square foot maximum, 2% favored 1,250 sqaure feet, 2% favored 1,500 square feet, and 22% favored 1,750 square feet.

The county generally updates and reviews energy use codes every three years, hence the push to implement the code created in 2021 by 2024. Carr noted to commissioners that he hopes to be back in front of them sometime in late August or September with a first read on the adopted code.