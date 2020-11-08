Routt County real estate sales total $70M for Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales total $70M for Oct. 30 to Nov. 5

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate sales in Routt County totaled $70,352,350 across 62 sales for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.

Address: 34100 Panorama Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Kenneth A. Hiltz Trust

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 38 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: M. Kelly and Frank T. Liekis III and Marjorie O’Connell

Buyer: Cathy Finn

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $8,200

Property Description: 0.95 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 47 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Address: 31520 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Godfrey Perrott

Buyer: James R. Getten, Jr.

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant, residential, Lot 116 at South Shore at Stagecoach subdivision.

Address: 24415 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Margot Paraskewich

Buyer: James Reardon

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $24,000

Property Description: 0.42 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 112 at South Shore at Stagecoach subdivision.

Address: 2322 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Allan Edgar and Dorothy Allison Clark Kemp (trustees of Allan and Dorothy Kemp Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Nicholas Kyprios

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 526-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 26 at Ptarmigan House condominiums.

Address: 51450 Quaker Mountain Circle and Vista Way and 514000 Big Aspen Drive

Seller: Michael L. and Peggy L. Flood

Buyer: E. Trent and Kathy M. Dietrich

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 79.24 acres of vacant land, Filing 3, Lots 58 and 64 at Quaker Mountain Ranch subdivision.

Address: 2845 Littlefish Trail

Seller: Jack M. and Susan A. Eiteljorg (trustees of Eiteljorg Family Trust and Jack M. Eiteljorg and Susan A. Eiteljorg Family Trust)

Buyer: Gregory H. Smith and Janis L. Smith trusts

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $687,500

Property Description: 2.16 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 15 at Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek.

Address: 61445 Hill St., Clark

Seller: Bryan C. and Louise Ann Heselbach

Buyer: James and Marianne Capra

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 1,088-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.545 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 19 to 24 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: 700 Lillian Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Philip N. Glazier

Buyer: Rachel Croft and Travis Poulin

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 6 at Highland View addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $82,800 in 2016.

Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Mary Elizabeth Callaway and Mark D. Guzzi

Buyer: Our Chalet LLC

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 230 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 24755 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Holly H. Harker and Robert D. Harker trusts

Buyer: Mary Ann and Lewis M. Cutter, Jr.

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $1,315,000

Property Description: 4,372-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Lot 23 at South Shore at Stagecoach subdivision.

Address: 970 Thornburg St.

Seller: Dallas Bailes

Buyer: Grey Family Trust

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $4,525,000

Property Description: 6,292-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Lot B at Pahwintah subdivision, final plat. Last sold for $650,000 in 2017.

Address: 35 Fifth St.

Seller: Sean G. Grey (trustee of Grey Family Trust)

Buyer: Dallas Bailes

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $1,245,000

Property Description: 2,113-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 201 at Olympian condominiums.

Address: 35 Fifth St.

Seller: Dallas Bailes

Buyer: David Collar

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 2,113-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 201 at Olympian condominiums. Unit 201 at Olympian condominiums.

Address: 2740 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: SSHC LLC

Buyer: C & B Holdings LLC

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $655,000

Property Description: Two commercial spaces, Unit 3 at West End Plaza condominiums.

Address: 1820 Hunters Drive

Seller: Elizabeth and Joseph F. Arme

Buyer: VCT LLC

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $1,010,000

Property Description: 2,636-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Emerald View townhomes at Bear Creek.

Address: 420 Capital St.

Seller: M & K Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Steelhead LLC

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $82,000

Property Description: 0.593 acres of commercial land, Lot 52 at Valley View Business Park, final replat.

Address: N/A

Seller: Discover Systems Inc.

Buyer: Michael David and Patricia Ann Gimelli

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $29,900

Property Description: Lot 53 at South Shore subdivision.

Address: 43750 Diamondback Way

Seller: Barbara Ann and Ralph Paul Youngs (trustees of Barbara Ann Young and R. P. Youngs revocable trusts)

Buyer: Beda H. Lyon

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $1,535,000

Property Description: 3,618-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 36.96 acres, Lot 1 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision and 22-7-85.

Address: 3025 Columbine Drive

Seller: Andrew L. Barfield and Brenda V. Smith

Buyer: Adam Carrera

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $289,000

Property Description: 840-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 28 at Powder Ridge condominiums (Golden Horn).

Address: Arthur Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Jamin McKee

Buyer: Danette and Eric Kimsey

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $249,500

Property Description: Lots 1 and 2 at 3rd addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 27498 Brandon Circle

Seller: Julie C. and Troy A. Lewis

Buyer: Carrie and Nathaniel Stark

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $821,000

Property Description: 2,750-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.23 acres, Lot 38 at Heritage Park subdivision.

Address: 2737 Ridge Road

Seller: KBC & KEC Coakley Family LLC

Buyer: Richard Dean Living Trust

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 41 at Rendezvous Trails subdivision.

Address: 115 E. Highland St.

Seller: Larry W. Bereznak

Buyer: Abigail Davis and Michael Scieszinski

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $193,000

Property Description: 741-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 5, Lots 24 to 26 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Earl and Elaine Liff

Buyer: Anuradha Rao and Ryan O. McDonald

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $889,000

Property Description: 1,567-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 615 at Bear Claw II condominiums.

Address: 306 Lilac Court

Seller: David Scot Ghivizzani and Elizabeth C. Jones

Buyer: Austin and Dana M. Faucett

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 0.69 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 2 at Sagewood subdivision.

Address: 35 11th St.

Seller: Rick Lee and Ryan Lyle Sanny

Buyer: Craig Brendan Knapp

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 496-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit E-1 at Waterside Village condominiums.

Address: 27406 Brandon Circle

Seller: Bruce Cooper Lee

Buyer: Ashley and Ryan S. Schwede

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $690,000

Property Description: 2,266-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.47 acres, Lot 15 at Heritage Park subdivision.

Address: 40585 Anchor Way

Seller: Gregory Henion

Buyer: Beltview LLC

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 38 at Steamboat II subdivision.

Address: 2750 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Dry Creek Construction & Development LLC

Buyer: Five Peaks LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $1,958,000

Property Description: 2,970-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.161 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 37 at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 1877 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Devon M. and Gregory S. Patton

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $1,112,000

Property Description: 0.174 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 29 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 330 Little Bend Road, Hayden

Seller: Charlene K. Mighton

Buyer: Cameron L., Linda K. and Rick L. Petet

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.2 acres, Filing 1, Lot 41 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.

Address: 2850 and 2852 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Kelli A. and Michael R. Anderson and Jack L. and Mary L. McClanahan

Buyer: Apres Ski Acquisitions LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $2,110,000

Property Description: Lots A and B at Apres Ski Lodge townhomes at Ski Ranches.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Anthony Ausband and Eva Liang

Buyer: Jennifer C. and Scott M. Vanier

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 207 at Bear Claw II condominiums.

Address: 27060 Neptune Place, 57710 Saturn Court

Seller: Michael H. Roasa (trustee of M. H. Roasa Trust)

Buyer: Christopher Kelton Rochelle

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $44,500

Property Description: 0.95 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 15 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 310 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Hugh Zars

Buyer: William Michael Beurskens

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 1,052-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 1, Lots 1 to 3 at Walker’s 3rd addition to Hayden.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Substantial Building LLC

Buyer: Andrew J. and Diana Watson Petrie

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $860,000

Property Description: 1,236-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2117 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: N/A

Seller: Landworks Properties LLC

Buyer: Adam Gordon

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 13-4-85 and 14-4-85.

Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Kristin A. Goforth

Buyer: Matthew S. Anaya

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $358,000

Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building C, Unit 214 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.

Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Brandy Michelle and John Mark Voss, Jr.

Buyer: Danielle Elizabeth and Jeffrey Bryan Faris

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $530,000

Property Description: 1,004-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 302 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet condominiums.

Address: 3340 Columbine Drive

Seller: Radostina Georgieva Fontaine

Buyer: Gwendolene Nicole Davis and Kevin Michael Perkins

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $487,500

Property Description: 1,076-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 703 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VIII.

Address: 21030 Palomino Way, 33115 Filly Trail

Seller: Jennifer L. and Scott A. Fawaz (trustees of Jennifer L. Fawaz and Scott A. Fawaz revocable trusts)

Buyer: Larraine and Maurice G. Hatrick

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $555,000

Property Description: 1,632-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.75 acres, Lot 71 at Black Horse I subdivision.

Address: 118 W. Oak St., Oak Creek

Seller: Susan Marno

Buyer: Alvin L. Powell and Erin M. Roberts

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $288,250

Property Description: 2,816-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.14 acres, Block 5, Lots 24 and 25 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek.

Address: Rushing Water Lane

Seller: Iris Behr (trustee of Iris Behr Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Steamboat Powder LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $12,400,000

Property Description: Canyon Parcel at Storm Mountain Ranch.

Address: 380 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Robin F. Schepper and Eric L. Washburn

Buyer: Lauren R. and William R. Hackney

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $1,922,500

Property Description: 3,600-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath single-family home on 0.62 acres, Filing 2, Lot 16 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.

Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: SSCO LLC

Buyer: Frank X. and Kelly A. Becker

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $465,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 220 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.

Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Grant B. and Rebecca Madeira Castle

Buyer: Caxton Street LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $1,040,000

Property Description: 1,934-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 6303 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums.

Address: 27873 Silver Spur St.

Seller: David and Jill Wyss

Buyer: Kimberly Rene Nelson

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $831,000

Property Description: 2,373-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.43 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Silverview Estates.

Address: N/A

Seller: Gail Yuriko Harada and Martin Graham Chester

Buyer: Brittney A. and Tristan A. Palyo

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 29-5-85 and 30-5-85.

Address: 16631 and 16635 U.S. Highway 40, Hayden

Seller: Ghost Ranch LLC

Buyer: Yampa Ghost Ranch LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $14,500,000

Property Description: 1,098-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence and 986-square-foot, two-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence on one acre of land with 3,743.5 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 11-6-87, 13-6-87, 14-6-87, 15-6-87, 23-6-87, 24-6-87, 25-6-87, 26-6-87, 27-6-87, 35-6-87 and 19-6-86.

Address: 57915 Longfellow Way

Seller: Leslie W. Findell

Buyer: Gary W. Caille

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $62,000

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 219 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 2655 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: 2655 Copper Ridge LLC

Buyer: TSO Enterprises LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $730,000

Property Description: Commercial space, Unit 4 at SCD Warehouses condominiums.

Address: 58195 Jupiter Place, Clark

Seller: David B. and Jennifer B. Clements

Buyer: Juliana and William Schneider

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $664,000

Property Description: 1.43 acres, Filing 2, Lot 85 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 57620 Golden Tide Place

Seller: Nicholas Vincent Aromando

Buyer: Janice K. Brenneman and David B. and Jennifer B. Clements

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $870,000

Property Description: 3,640-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 1.08 acres, Filing 1, Lot 46 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 126 E. Oak St., Oak Creek

Seller: Charli Cristy Hollingshead

Buyer: Jacob M. Nelson

Date: Nov. 5, 2020

Price: $190,000

Property Description: 650-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.15 acres, Block 7, Lots 1 to 3 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 1859 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Lindsay L. and Robert S. Gast

Buyer: Kyle Koontz

Date: Nov. 5, 2020

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 2,597-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.16 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 24 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: N/A

Seller: Carpenter Leasing Inc.

Buyer: NAP Colorado No. 2 LLC

Date: Nov. 5, 2020

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 7-6-84.

Address: N/A

Seller: Dan and Russell Daniel Dement and Jamie Christine Dement Monroe

Buyer: Summit Creek Ranch LLC

Date: Nov. 5, 2020

Price: $2,375,000

Property Description: 19-11-85 and 20-11-85.

Address: 57745 Longfellow Way

Seller: Charles A. Bidus and Florence MacIntyre Pulling

Buyer: Ignacio and Rebecca F. Pellican

Date: Nov. 5, 2020

Price: $44,000

Property Description: 0.57 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 22 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Total sales: $69,764,850

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Kimberly Gray and George Smith Saad, Jr.

Buyer: James Quirk

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $93,500

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 653 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: William F. Ney

Buyer: Philip Brunet

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $124,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 630 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Nancy Grant

Buyer: Cherron D. Oakley Trust

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $370,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to Unit RC-305 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

Total sales: $587,500

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more