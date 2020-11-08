Routt County real estate sales total $70M for Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate sales in Routt County totaled $70,352,350 across 62 sales for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Address: 34100 Panorama Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: Kenneth A. Hiltz Trust
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $2,100,000
Property Description: 5.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 38 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: M. Kelly and Frank T. Liekis III and Marjorie O’Connell
Buyer: Cathy Finn
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $8,200
Property Description: 0.95 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 47 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 31520 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Godfrey Perrott
Buyer: James R. Getten, Jr.
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $30,000
Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant, residential, Lot 116 at South Shore at Stagecoach subdivision.
Address: 24415 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek
Seller: Margot Paraskewich
Buyer: James Reardon
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $24,000
Property Description: 0.42 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 112 at South Shore at Stagecoach subdivision.
Address: 2322 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Allan Edgar and Dorothy Allison Clark Kemp (trustees of Allan and Dorothy Kemp Revocable Living Trust)
Buyer: Nicholas Kyprios
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 526-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 26 at Ptarmigan House condominiums.
Address: 51450 Quaker Mountain Circle and Vista Way and 514000 Big Aspen Drive
Seller: Michael L. and Peggy L. Flood
Buyer: E. Trent and Kathy M. Dietrich
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $265,000
Property Description: 79.24 acres of vacant land, Filing 3, Lots 58 and 64 at Quaker Mountain Ranch subdivision.
Address: 2845 Littlefish Trail
Seller: Jack M. and Susan A. Eiteljorg (trustees of Eiteljorg Family Trust and Jack M. Eiteljorg and Susan A. Eiteljorg Family Trust)
Buyer: Gregory H. Smith and Janis L. Smith trusts
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $687,500
Property Description: 2.16 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 15 at Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek.
Address: 61445 Hill St., Clark
Seller: Bryan C. and Louise Ann Heselbach
Buyer: James and Marianne Capra
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 1,088-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.545 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 19 to 24 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.
Address: 700 Lillian Lane, Oak Creek
Seller: Philip N. Glazier
Buyer: Rachel Croft and Travis Poulin
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 6 at Highland View addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $82,800 in 2016.
Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Mary Elizabeth Callaway and Mark D. Guzzi
Buyer: Our Chalet LLC
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 1,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 230 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums, Phase II.
Address: 24755 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek
Seller: Holly H. Harker and Robert D. Harker trusts
Buyer: Mary Ann and Lewis M. Cutter, Jr.
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $1,315,000
Property Description: 4,372-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Lot 23 at South Shore at Stagecoach subdivision.
Address: 970 Thornburg St.
Seller: Dallas Bailes
Buyer: Grey Family Trust
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $4,525,000
Property Description: 6,292-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Lot B at Pahwintah subdivision, final plat. Last sold for $650,000 in 2017.
Address: 35 Fifth St.
Seller: Sean G. Grey (trustee of Grey Family Trust)
Buyer: Dallas Bailes
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $1,245,000
Property Description: 2,113-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 201 at Olympian condominiums.
Address: 35 Fifth St.
Seller: Dallas Bailes
Buyer: David Collar
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 2,113-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 201 at Olympian condominiums. Unit 201 at Olympian condominiums.
Address: 2740 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: SSHC LLC
Buyer: C & B Holdings LLC
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $655,000
Property Description: Two commercial spaces, Unit 3 at West End Plaza condominiums.
Address: 1820 Hunters Drive
Seller: Elizabeth and Joseph F. Arme
Buyer: VCT LLC
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $1,010,000
Property Description: 2,636-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Emerald View townhomes at Bear Creek.
Address: 420 Capital St.
Seller: M & K Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Steelhead LLC
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $82,000
Property Description: 0.593 acres of commercial land, Lot 52 at Valley View Business Park, final replat.
Address: N/A
Seller: Discover Systems Inc.
Buyer: Michael David and Patricia Ann Gimelli
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $29,900
Property Description: Lot 53 at South Shore subdivision.
Address: 43750 Diamondback Way
Seller: Barbara Ann and Ralph Paul Youngs (trustees of Barbara Ann Young and R. P. Youngs revocable trusts)
Buyer: Beda H. Lyon
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $1,535,000
Property Description: 3,618-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 36.96 acres, Lot 1 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision and 22-7-85.
Address: 3025 Columbine Drive
Seller: Andrew L. Barfield and Brenda V. Smith
Buyer: Adam Carrera
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $289,000
Property Description: 840-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 28 at Powder Ridge condominiums (Golden Horn).
Address: Arthur Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: Jamin McKee
Buyer: Danette and Eric Kimsey
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $249,500
Property Description: Lots 1 and 2 at 3rd addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 27498 Brandon Circle
Seller: Julie C. and Troy A. Lewis
Buyer: Carrie and Nathaniel Stark
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $821,000
Property Description: 2,750-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.23 acres, Lot 38 at Heritage Park subdivision.
Address: 2737 Ridge Road
Seller: KBC & KEC Coakley Family LLC
Buyer: Richard Dean Living Trust
Date: Nov. 2, 2020
Price: $720,000
Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 41 at Rendezvous Trails subdivision.
Address: 115 E. Highland St.
Seller: Larry W. Bereznak
Buyer: Abigail Davis and Michael Scieszinski
Date: Nov. 2, 2020
Price: $193,000
Property Description: 741-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 5, Lots 24 to 26 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Earl and Elaine Liff
Buyer: Anuradha Rao and Ryan O. McDonald
Date: Nov. 2, 2020
Price: $889,000
Property Description: 1,567-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 615 at Bear Claw II condominiums.
Address: 306 Lilac Court
Seller: David Scot Ghivizzani and Elizabeth C. Jones
Buyer: Austin and Dana M. Faucett
Date: Nov. 2, 2020
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 0.69 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 2 at Sagewood subdivision.
Address: 35 11th St.
Seller: Rick Lee and Ryan Lyle Sanny
Buyer: Craig Brendan Knapp
Date: Nov. 2, 2020
Price: $270,000
Property Description: 496-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit E-1 at Waterside Village condominiums.
Address: 27406 Brandon Circle
Seller: Bruce Cooper Lee
Buyer: Ashley and Ryan S. Schwede
Date: Nov. 2, 2020
Price: $690,000
Property Description: 2,266-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.47 acres, Lot 15 at Heritage Park subdivision.
Address: 40585 Anchor Way
Seller: Gregory Henion
Buyer: Beltview LLC
Date: Nov. 2, 2020
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 38 at Steamboat II subdivision.
Address: 2750 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Dry Creek Construction & Development LLC
Buyer: Five Peaks LLC
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $1,958,000
Property Description: 2,970-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.161 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 37 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 1877 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Devon M. and Gregory S. Patton
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $1,112,000
Property Description: 0.174 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 29 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 330 Little Bend Road, Hayden
Seller: Charlene K. Mighton
Buyer: Cameron L., Linda K. and Rick L. Petet
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $345,000
Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.2 acres, Filing 1, Lot 41 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.
Address: 2850 and 2852 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Kelli A. and Michael R. Anderson and Jack L. and Mary L. McClanahan
Buyer: Apres Ski Acquisitions LLC
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $2,110,000
Property Description: Lots A and B at Apres Ski Lodge townhomes at Ski Ranches.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Anthony Ausband and Eva Liang
Buyer: Jennifer C. and Scott M. Vanier
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $595,000
Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 207 at Bear Claw II condominiums.
Address: 27060 Neptune Place, 57710 Saturn Court
Seller: Michael H. Roasa (trustee of M. H. Roasa Trust)
Buyer: Christopher Kelton Rochelle
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $44,500
Property Description: 0.95 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 15 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 310 E. Washington Ave., Hayden
Seller: Hugh Zars
Buyer: William Michael Beurskens
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $155,000
Property Description: 1,052-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 1, Lots 1 to 3 at Walker’s 3rd addition to Hayden.
Address: 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Substantial Building LLC
Buyer: Andrew J. and Diana Watson Petrie
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $860,000
Property Description: 1,236-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2117 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: N/A
Seller: Landworks Properties LLC
Buyer: Adam Gordon
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 13-4-85 and 14-4-85.
Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Kristin A. Goforth
Buyer: Matthew S. Anaya
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $358,000
Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building C, Unit 214 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.
Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Brandy Michelle and John Mark Voss, Jr.
Buyer: Danielle Elizabeth and Jeffrey Bryan Faris
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $530,000
Property Description: 1,004-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 302 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet condominiums.
Address: 3340 Columbine Drive
Seller: Radostina Georgieva Fontaine
Buyer: Gwendolene Nicole Davis and Kevin Michael Perkins
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $487,500
Property Description: 1,076-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 703 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VIII.
Address: 21030 Palomino Way, 33115 Filly Trail
Seller: Jennifer L. and Scott A. Fawaz (trustees of Jennifer L. Fawaz and Scott A. Fawaz revocable trusts)
Buyer: Larraine and Maurice G. Hatrick
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $555,000
Property Description: 1,632-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.75 acres, Lot 71 at Black Horse I subdivision.
Address: 118 W. Oak St., Oak Creek
Seller: Susan Marno
Buyer: Alvin L. Powell and Erin M. Roberts
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $288,250
Property Description: 2,816-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.14 acres, Block 5, Lots 24 and 25 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek.
Address: Rushing Water Lane
Seller: Iris Behr (trustee of Iris Behr Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Steamboat Powder LLC
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $12,400,000
Property Description: Canyon Parcel at Storm Mountain Ranch.
Address: 380 Steamboat Blvd.
Seller: Robin F. Schepper and Eric L. Washburn
Buyer: Lauren R. and William R. Hackney
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $1,922,500
Property Description: 3,600-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath single-family home on 0.62 acres, Filing 2, Lot 16 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.
Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: SSCO LLC
Buyer: Frank X. and Kelly A. Becker
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $465,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 220 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.
Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Grant B. and Rebecca Madeira Castle
Buyer: Caxton Street LLC
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $1,040,000
Property Description: 1,934-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 6303 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums.
Address: 27873 Silver Spur St.
Seller: David and Jill Wyss
Buyer: Kimberly Rene Nelson
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $831,000
Property Description: 2,373-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.43 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Silverview Estates.
Address: N/A
Seller: Gail Yuriko Harada and Martin Graham Chester
Buyer: Brittney A. and Tristan A. Palyo
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 29-5-85 and 30-5-85.
Address: 16631 and 16635 U.S. Highway 40, Hayden
Seller: Ghost Ranch LLC
Buyer: Yampa Ghost Ranch LLC
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $14,500,000
Property Description: 1,098-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence and 986-square-foot, two-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence on one acre of land with 3,743.5 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 11-6-87, 13-6-87, 14-6-87, 15-6-87, 23-6-87, 24-6-87, 25-6-87, 26-6-87, 27-6-87, 35-6-87 and 19-6-86.
Address: 57915 Longfellow Way
Seller: Leslie W. Findell
Buyer: Gary W. Caille
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $62,000
Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 219 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 2655 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: 2655 Copper Ridge LLC
Buyer: TSO Enterprises LLC
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $730,000
Property Description: Commercial space, Unit 4 at SCD Warehouses condominiums.
Address: 58195 Jupiter Place, Clark
Seller: David B. and Jennifer B. Clements
Buyer: Juliana and William Schneider
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $664,000
Property Description: 1.43 acres, Filing 2, Lot 85 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 57620 Golden Tide Place
Seller: Nicholas Vincent Aromando
Buyer: Janice K. Brenneman and David B. and Jennifer B. Clements
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $870,000
Property Description: 3,640-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 1.08 acres, Filing 1, Lot 46 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 126 E. Oak St., Oak Creek
Seller: Charli Cristy Hollingshead
Buyer: Jacob M. Nelson
Date: Nov. 5, 2020
Price: $190,000
Property Description: 650-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.15 acres, Block 7, Lots 1 to 3 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 1859 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Lindsay L. and Robert S. Gast
Buyer: Kyle Koontz
Date: Nov. 5, 2020
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 2,597-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.16 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 24 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: N/A
Seller: Carpenter Leasing Inc.
Buyer: NAP Colorado No. 2 LLC
Date: Nov. 5, 2020
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 7-6-84.
Address: N/A
Seller: Dan and Russell Daniel Dement and Jamie Christine Dement Monroe
Buyer: Summit Creek Ranch LLC
Date: Nov. 5, 2020
Price: $2,375,000
Property Description: 19-11-85 and 20-11-85.
Address: 57745 Longfellow Way
Seller: Charles A. Bidus and Florence MacIntyre Pulling
Buyer: Ignacio and Rebecca F. Pellican
Date: Nov. 5, 2020
Price: $44,000
Property Description: 0.57 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 22 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Total sales: $69,764,850
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Kimberly Gray and George Smith Saad, Jr.
Buyer: James Quirk
Date: Oct. 30, 2020
Price: $93,500
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 653 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: William F. Ney
Buyer: Philip Brunet
Date: Nov. 2, 2020
Price: $124,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 630 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Nancy Grant
Buyer: Cherron D. Oakley Trust
Date: Nov. 4, 2020
Price: $370,000
Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to Unit RC-305 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.
Total sales: $587,500
