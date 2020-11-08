Routt County real estate sales total $70M for Oct. 30 to Nov. 5

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate sales in Routt County totaled $70,352,350 across 62 sales for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.

Address: 34100 Panorama Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Kenneth A. Hiltz Trust

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Lot 38 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: M. Kelly and Frank T. Liekis III and Marjorie O’Connell

Buyer: Cathy Finn

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $8,200

Property Description: 0.95 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 47 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Address: 31520 Shoshone Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Godfrey Perrott

Buyer: James R. Getten, Jr.

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant, residential, Lot 116 at South Shore at Stagecoach subdivision.

Address: 24415 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Margot Paraskewich

Buyer: James Reardon

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $24,000

Property Description: 0.42 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 112 at South Shore at Stagecoach subdivision.

Address: 2322 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Allan Edgar and Dorothy Allison Clark Kemp (trustees of Allan and Dorothy Kemp Revocable Living Trust)

Buyer: Nicholas Kyprios

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 526-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 26 at Ptarmigan House condominiums.

Address: 51450 Quaker Mountain Circle and Vista Way and 514000 Big Aspen Drive

Seller: Michael L. and Peggy L. Flood

Buyer: E. Trent and Kathy M. Dietrich

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 79.24 acres of vacant land, Filing 3, Lots 58 and 64 at Quaker Mountain Ranch subdivision.

Address: 2845 Littlefish Trail

Seller: Jack M. and Susan A. Eiteljorg (trustees of Eiteljorg Family Trust and Jack M. Eiteljorg and Susan A. Eiteljorg Family Trust)

Buyer: Gregory H. Smith and Janis L. Smith trusts

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $687,500

Property Description: 2.16 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 15 at Elkins Meadow at Little Fish Creek.

Address: 61445 Hill St., Clark

Seller: Bryan C. and Louise Ann Heselbach

Buyer: James and Marianne Capra

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 1,088-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.545 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 19 to 24 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: 700 Lillian Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Philip N. Glazier

Buyer: Rachel Croft and Travis Poulin

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 6 at Highland View addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $82,800 in 2016.

Address: 2305 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Mary Elizabeth Callaway and Mark D. Guzzi

Buyer: Our Chalet LLC

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 230 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums, Phase II.

Address: 24755 Arapahoe Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Holly H. Harker and Robert D. Harker trusts

Buyer: Mary Ann and Lewis M. Cutter, Jr.

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $1,315,000

Property Description: 4,372-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Lot 23 at South Shore at Stagecoach subdivision.

Address: 970 Thornburg St.

Seller: Dallas Bailes

Buyer: Grey Family Trust

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $4,525,000

Property Description: 6,292-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Lot B at Pahwintah subdivision, final plat. Last sold for $650,000 in 2017.

Address: 35 Fifth St.

Seller: Sean G. Grey (trustee of Grey Family Trust)

Buyer: Dallas Bailes

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $1,245,000

Property Description: 2,113-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 201 at Olympian condominiums.

Address: 35 Fifth St.

Seller: Dallas Bailes

Buyer: David Collar

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 2,113-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 201 at Olympian condominiums. Unit 201 at Olympian condominiums.

Address: 2740 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: SSHC LLC

Buyer: C & B Holdings LLC

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $655,000

Property Description: Two commercial spaces, Unit 3 at West End Plaza condominiums.

Address: 1820 Hunters Drive

Seller: Elizabeth and Joseph F. Arme

Buyer: VCT LLC

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $1,010,000

Property Description: 2,636-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lot A at Emerald View townhomes at Bear Creek.

Address: 420 Capital St.

Seller: M & K Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Steelhead LLC

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $82,000

Property Description: 0.593 acres of commercial land, Lot 52 at Valley View Business Park, final replat.

Address: N/A

Seller: Discover Systems Inc.

Buyer: Michael David and Patricia Ann Gimelli

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $29,900

Property Description: Lot 53 at South Shore subdivision.

Address: 43750 Diamondback Way

Seller: Barbara Ann and Ralph Paul Youngs (trustees of Barbara Ann Young and R. P. Youngs revocable trusts)

Buyer: Beda H. Lyon

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $1,535,000

Property Description: 3,618-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 36.96 acres, Lot 1 at Elk River Mountain Ranch subdivision and 22-7-85.

Address: 3025 Columbine Drive

Seller: Andrew L. Barfield and Brenda V. Smith

Buyer: Adam Carrera

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $289,000

Property Description: 840-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 28 at Powder Ridge condominiums (Golden Horn).

Address: Arthur Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Jamin McKee

Buyer: Danette and Eric Kimsey

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $249,500

Property Description: Lots 1 and 2 at 3rd addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 27498 Brandon Circle

Seller: Julie C. and Troy A. Lewis

Buyer: Carrie and Nathaniel Stark

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $821,000

Property Description: 2,750-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.23 acres, Lot 38 at Heritage Park subdivision.

Address: 2737 Ridge Road

Seller: KBC & KEC Coakley Family LLC

Buyer: Richard Dean Living Trust

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 41 at Rendezvous Trails subdivision.

Address: 115 E. Highland St.

Seller: Larry W. Bereznak

Buyer: Abigail Davis and Michael Scieszinski

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $193,000

Property Description: 741-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 5, Lots 24 to 26 at Capitol Hill addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Earl and Elaine Liff

Buyer: Anuradha Rao and Ryan O. McDonald

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $889,000

Property Description: 1,567-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 615 at Bear Claw II condominiums.

Address: 306 Lilac Court

Seller: David Scot Ghivizzani and Elizabeth C. Jones

Buyer: Austin and Dana M. Faucett

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 0.69 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 2 at Sagewood subdivision.

Address: 35 11th St.

Seller: Rick Lee and Ryan Lyle Sanny

Buyer: Craig Brendan Knapp

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 496-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit E-1 at Waterside Village condominiums.

Address: 27406 Brandon Circle

Seller: Bruce Cooper Lee

Buyer: Ashley and Ryan S. Schwede

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $690,000

Property Description: 2,266-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 0.47 acres, Lot 15 at Heritage Park subdivision.

Address: 40585 Anchor Way

Seller: Gregory Henion

Buyer: Beltview LLC

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 38 at Steamboat II subdivision.

Address: 2750 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Dry Creek Construction & Development LLC

Buyer: Five Peaks LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $1,958,000

Property Description: 2,970-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.161 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 37 at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 1877 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Devon M. and Gregory S. Patton

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $1,112,000

Property Description: 0.174 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 29 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 330 Little Bend Road, Hayden

Seller: Charlene K. Mighton

Buyer: Cameron L., Linda K. and Rick L. Petet

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $345,000

Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.2 acres, Filing 1, Lot 41 at Lake Village, Phase I, Villages of Hayden.

Address: 2850 and 2852 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Kelli A. and Michael R. Anderson and Jack L. and Mary L. McClanahan

Buyer: Apres Ski Acquisitions LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $2,110,000

Property Description: Lots A and B at Apres Ski Lodge townhomes at Ski Ranches.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Anthony Ausband and Eva Liang

Buyer: Jennifer C. and Scott M. Vanier

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 207 at Bear Claw II condominiums.

Address: 27060 Neptune Place, 57710 Saturn Court

Seller: Michael H. Roasa (trustee of M. H. Roasa Trust)

Buyer: Christopher Kelton Rochelle

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $44,500

Property Description: 0.95 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 15 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 310 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Hugh Zars

Buyer: William Michael Beurskens

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 1,052-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.22 acres, Block 1, Lots 1 to 3 at Walker’s 3rd addition to Hayden.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Substantial Building LLC

Buyer: Andrew J. and Diana Watson Petrie

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $860,000

Property Description: 1,236-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2117 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: N/A

Seller: Landworks Properties LLC

Buyer: Adam Gordon

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 13-4-85 and 14-4-85.

Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Kristin A. Goforth

Buyer: Matthew S. Anaya

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $358,000

Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building C, Unit 214 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.

Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Brandy Michelle and John Mark Voss, Jr.

Buyer: Danielle Elizabeth and Jeffrey Bryan Faris

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $530,000

Property Description: 1,004-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 302 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet condominiums.

Address: 3340 Columbine Drive

Seller: Radostina Georgieva Fontaine

Buyer: Gwendolene Nicole Davis and Kevin Michael Perkins

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $487,500

Property Description: 1,076-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 703 at Sunray Meadows condominiums, Phase VIII.

Address: 21030 Palomino Way, 33115 Filly Trail

Seller: Jennifer L. and Scott A. Fawaz (trustees of Jennifer L. Fawaz and Scott A. Fawaz revocable trusts)

Buyer: Larraine and Maurice G. Hatrick

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $555,000

Property Description: 1,632-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.75 acres, Lot 71 at Black Horse I subdivision.

Address: 118 W. Oak St., Oak Creek

Seller: Susan Marno

Buyer: Alvin L. Powell and Erin M. Roberts

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $288,250

Property Description: 2,816-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.14 acres, Block 5, Lots 24 and 25 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek.

Address: Rushing Water Lane

Seller: Iris Behr (trustee of Iris Behr Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Steamboat Powder LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $12,400,000

Property Description: Canyon Parcel at Storm Mountain Ranch.

Address: 380 Steamboat Blvd.

Seller: Robin F. Schepper and Eric L. Washburn

Buyer: Lauren R. and William R. Hackney

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $1,922,500

Property Description: 3,600-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath single-family home on 0.62 acres, Filing 2, Lot 16 at Mountain View Estates subdivision.

Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: SSCO LLC

Buyer: Frank X. and Kelly A. Becker

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $465,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 220 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.

Address: 1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Grant B. and Rebecca Madeira Castle

Buyer: Caxton Street LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $1,040,000

Property Description: 1,934-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 6303 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums.

Address: 27873 Silver Spur St.

Seller: David and Jill Wyss

Buyer: Kimberly Rene Nelson

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $831,000

Property Description: 2,373-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.43 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Silverview Estates.

Address: N/A

Seller: Gail Yuriko Harada and Martin Graham Chester

Buyer: Brittney A. and Tristan A. Palyo

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 29-5-85 and 30-5-85.

Address: 16631 and 16635 U.S. Highway 40, Hayden

Seller: Ghost Ranch LLC

Buyer: Yampa Ghost Ranch LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $14,500,000

Property Description: 1,098-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence and 986-square-foot, two-bedroom, no-bath farm/ranch residence on one acre of land with 3,743.5 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 11-6-87, 13-6-87, 14-6-87, 15-6-87, 23-6-87, 24-6-87, 25-6-87, 26-6-87, 27-6-87, 35-6-87 and 19-6-86.

Address: 57915 Longfellow Way

Seller: Leslie W. Findell

Buyer: Gary W. Caille

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $62,000

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 219 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 2655 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: 2655 Copper Ridge LLC

Buyer: TSO Enterprises LLC

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $730,000

Property Description: Commercial space, Unit 4 at SCD Warehouses condominiums.

Address: 58195 Jupiter Place, Clark

Seller: David B. and Jennifer B. Clements

Buyer: Juliana and William Schneider

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $664,000

Property Description: 1.43 acres, Filing 2, Lot 85 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 57620 Golden Tide Place

Seller: Nicholas Vincent Aromando

Buyer: Janice K. Brenneman and David B. and Jennifer B. Clements

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $870,000

Property Description: 3,640-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family home on 1.08 acres, Filing 1, Lot 46 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 126 E. Oak St., Oak Creek

Seller: Charli Cristy Hollingshead

Buyer: Jacob M. Nelson

Date: Nov. 5, 2020

Price: $190,000

Property Description: 650-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on 0.15 acres, Block 7, Lots 1 to 3 at 2nd addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 1859 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Lindsay L. and Robert S. Gast

Buyer: Kyle Koontz

Date: Nov. 5, 2020

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 2,597-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.16 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 24 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: N/A

Seller: Carpenter Leasing Inc.

Buyer: NAP Colorado No. 2 LLC

Date: Nov. 5, 2020

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 7-6-84.

Address: N/A

Seller: Dan and Russell Daniel Dement and Jamie Christine Dement Monroe

Buyer: Summit Creek Ranch LLC

Date: Nov. 5, 2020

Price: $2,375,000

Property Description: 19-11-85 and 20-11-85.

Address: 57745 Longfellow Way

Seller: Charles A. Bidus and Florence MacIntyre Pulling

Buyer: Ignacio and Rebecca F. Pellican

Date: Nov. 5, 2020

Price: $44,000

Property Description: 0.57 acres of land, Filing 2, Lot 22 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Total sales: $69,764,850

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Kimberly Gray and George Smith Saad, Jr.

Buyer: James Quirk

Date: Oct. 30, 2020

Price: $93,500

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 653 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: William F. Ney

Buyer: Philip Brunet

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Price: $124,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to Unit 630 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Nancy Grant

Buyer: Cherron D. Oakley Trust

Date: Nov. 4, 2020

Price: $370,000

Property Description: 1/8 shared interest in and to Unit RC-305 at OSP condominiums at Apres Ski Way.

Total sales: $587,500