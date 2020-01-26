Routt County real estate sales total $15.9M for Jan. 17 to 23, 2020

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $15,862,200 across 16 sales for the week of Jan. 17 to 23.

Address: 751 E. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: Kurt Frentress

Buyer: Richard W. Soroka III

Date: Jan. 17, 2020

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 1,280-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 10 through 12 at Adair addition to Hayden. Last sold for $245,000 in 2017.

Address: 2345 Après Ski Way

Seller: Joe C. and Kathryn D. Litsey

Buyer: John G. and Lucinda Ivanoff

Date: Jan. 17, 2020

Price: $442,00

Property Description: 1,148-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 109 at Phoenix at Steamboat condominiums. Last sold for $310,000 in 2016.

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Michael Goudreau

Buyer: Alicia M. Beard and Andrew G. Chase

Date: Jan. 17, 2020

Price: $315,000

Property Description: 1,165-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 305 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $210,000 in 2016.

Address: 56 Seventh St.

Seller: JP Property LLC

Buyer: SB Old Town LLC

Date: Jan. 17, 2020

Price: $1,800,000

Property Description: 7,212-square-foot restaurant on 0.17 acres of commercial land, Block 28, Lots 4 through 6 at the Original Town of Steamboat Springs.

Address: 2917 Mountaineer Circle, No. A

Seller: Brian P. and Nancy L. Jackson (trustees of the Brian and Nancy Jackson Trust)

Buyer: George Z. and Jane L. Marshall and Clodfelter Revocable Living Trust

Date: Jan. 17, 2020

Price: $1,090,000

Property Description: 2,730-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 3A at Mountaineer at Steamboat, Phase 3. Last sold for $895,000 in 2016.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Gary R. Ertl

Buyer: Urusla Hermancinski

Date: Jan. 21, 2020

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 409-square-foot, no-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 646 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: James K. Lindsay (trustee of the James K. Lindsay Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Mountain View Steamboat LLC

Date: Jan. 22, 2020

Price: $985,000

Property Description: 1,793-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5305 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort condominiums.

Address: 635 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Mainstreet Ventures LLC

Buyer: Dexter Development Inc. and JT Drycreek Investment LLC

Date: Jan. 22, 2020

Price: $6,650,000

Property Description: 1,539-square-foot office, 17,804-square-foot retail strip mall and 240-square-foot restaurant on 0.31 acres of commercial land, Block 28, Lots 4 through 6 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs.

Address: 580 Larimer St.

Seller: Melinda H. Sherman, James C. Styer Revocable Trust and Merle Kirsner Styer Revocable Trust

Buyer: Mangus Investments LLC

Date: Jan. 22, 2020

Price: $670,000

Property Description: 996-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 1 and 2 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2333

Seller: Cynthia A. and Robert W. Cooper, Thomas A. Kavanaugh and Emma and Robert Yates

Buyer: James C. Ainsworth and Andrew P. Martin

Date: Jan. 23, 2020

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 303 at Rockies condominiums.

Address: 36 Balsam Court

Seller: Carol L. and David W. Zierk

Buyer: Sandra M. Dias

Date: Jan. 23, 2020

Price: $306,700

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot BA36 at Whistler Village townhomes. Last sold for $265,000 in 2015.

Address: 2305 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Courtney and Shawn Sonnkalb

Buyer: Diane E. and George Koons III

Date: Jan. 23, 2020

Price: $382,000

Property Description: 725-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Building C, Unit 314 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums. Last sold for $325,500 in 2018.

Address: 231 Missouri Ave.

Seller: 231 Missouri Street LLC

Buyer: Bradley Bergman

Date: Jan. 23, 2020

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,891-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residences on 0.12 acres of land, Block 8, Lot A at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 23020 Lyn Basin Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Kathryn Brooks Robertson (trustee of the James W. Brooks Revocable Trust and Samuel C. Brooks Living Trust)

Buyer: Michael and Tamara Dzurek

Date: Jan. 23, 2020

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 4,011-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.91 acres of land, Lot 1 at Lynx Basin Estates.

Address: 33033 Maricopa Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Stephanie Peterson

Buyer: Courtney and Shawn D. Sonnkalb (trustees of the HRKS Family Trust and KRK Family Trust)

Date: Jan. 23, 2020

Price: $555,000

Property Description: 2,656-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.68 acres of land, Lot 2 at Horseback subdivision. Last sold for $438,500 in 2017.

Total sales: $15,805,700

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Carol J. Hampf

Buyer: Mary I. Hart

Date: Jan. 22, 2020

Price: $56,500

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to 1,349-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 521 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $56,500