Routt County adoptable pets: Gumbo the cat and Ripley the dog

Gumbo is a 1 1/2-year-old feline looking for a place to call home. He enjoys wet food and teaser toys. He would be an excellent playmate by day and cuddle buddy by night. If you’re looking for a feline best friend, he might be your match.

Meet Ripley. He’s an active, 3-year-old, Husky mix that needs a home with an active lifestyle. Ripley would like to spend time running, hiking, backcountry skiing and more. A daily walk won’t be enough for all his energy, and he loves attention from people. If you are seeking a workout and outdoor adventure companion, Ripley might be your match.

For more information about Gumbo, Ripley and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿