Routt County adoptable pets: Bandit the cat and Maple the dog

Bandit the cat

Routt County Humane Society/courtesy

This extra-large and in charge guy is such a lover and wants nothing more than to sleep on your lap. Bandit enjoys the company of dogs and other cats, and he is good with children, too. He is a senior but still has a lot of time left to love you unconditionally.

Maple the dog

Routt County Humane Society/courtesy

Maple is as sweet as syrup. She’d be delighted to have a playmate to romp around with outside and would enjoy living with a family that is adventurous and loves to snuggle at the end of the day. She enjoys the companionship of people and will thrive where she can get the attention she deserves.

For more information about Bandit, Maple and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org.﻿