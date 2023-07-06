Routt commissioner Tim Corrigan will not seek reelection

Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan, the 13th commissioner to represent District 1 , has announced he will not seek reelection for a fourth term.

“While I feel that I still have the commitment and energy to serve, I believe it is in the best interest of Routt County voters to be represented by new voices and perspectives,” Corrigan said in a county news release issued Thursday.

Corrigan was elected in 2012 and first sworn into office Jan. 8, 2013. He has served for three consecutive terms alongside Commissioners Doug Monger (District 2), Steve Ivancie (District 3), Cari Hermacinski (District 3) and Beth Melton (District 3). Currently, he serves with Tim Redmond (District 2) and Sonja Macys (District 3).

Asked to reflect on his relationship with Commissioner Corrigan, Redmond said he’s been blessed to have had the opportunity to know Corrigan for 35 years.

“Tim has been a mentor, teacher and friend with a strong love of Routt County,” Redmond said. “I want to thank him for his leadership through the difficult time of COVID and our search for a new county manager. Routt County is in a better place because of his service and dedication.”

Corrigan will complete his third term at the end of 2024. During his time as a county commissioner, he has served on numerous boards and committees. Currently he acts as the county representative on the following boards:

• Chairman Pro-Term Routt County Board of County Commissioners

• Alternate Representative to NWCCOG

• Alternate Representative to Club 20

• Communications Board Ex-Officio

• Community Health Assessment Planning System

• Community Services Block Grant

• First Impressions Early Childhood Council

• Alternate Representative to Innovated Transportation Task Force

• Alternate Representative to Regional Building Department Oversight Committee

• Alternate Representative to Routt County Wildland Fire Council

• Routt County Recreation and Conservation Roundtable

• South Routt Community Center Board

• Alternate Representative to Steamboat Springs Chamber Board

• Tripartite Board Membership

• Alternate Representative to Wildland Fire MAC policy group

• Yampa River System Legacy Committee

• Yampa Valley Housing Authority

Prior to his time as a Routt County commissioner, Corrigan spent 10 years on the South Routt School Board, seven of those years as president. In addition, Corrigan has owned and operated TIMCO Walls and Ceilings Inc., a construction subcontracting business, since 1984.

An avid outdoorsman, Corrigan plans to continue enjoying the Routt County lifestyle while also tending to his small ranch in Yampa.

“I am extremely thankful for the dedicated and talented staff at the county,” Corrigan said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together over the last 10-plus years. We have worked hard to provide the highest levels of service to our citizens while maintaining balanced and fiscally responsible budgets. We have maintained and improved the critical infrastructure necessary to deliver those services. We have accomplished this by attracting and retaining an outstanding workforce and ensuring our employees are fairly compensated for the work they do.”