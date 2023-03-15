Person of interest in double homicide arrested in Grand County after phone pings in Steamboat Springs
Sky-Hi News
Deputies from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person of interest in a double homicide that occurred in Spanish Fork, Utah, on Tuesday night, March 14.
A news release from the Spanish Fork Police Department states one of the victims’ phones pinged in Steamboat Springs around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Because police thought a person of interest, Tryston Robert Erickson, had allegedly taken one of the victims’ cars, it was suspected that the phone may be in the car with him.
Spanish Fork Police contacted the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and provided a vehicle description. Deputies located the car in Kremmling and attempted a traffic stop, but the news release states a pursuit ensued.
Deputies eventually made contact with Erickson, who identified himself and is now being held in the Grand County Jail.
This story will be updated as details emerge.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.