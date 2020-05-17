Ohana is open for business at new store on Lincoln Avenue

Luke and Emily Dudley stand inside Ohana's new store on Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Luke and Emily Dudley opened Ohana in downtown Steamboat Springs in December 2015, and now, four years later, the business has found a new home at 834 Lincoln Ave.

“It’s just an older historic building, and we’re able to display some more art and we have an upstairs as well, so our square footage increased a little bit,” Emily Dudley said. “There is a little bit better exposure up here on Lincoln and more foot traffic we’re hoping at some point.”

The Dudleys are also thrilled to be at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Ninth Street near iconic Steamboat landmarks like Lyon’s Corner Drug Store and F.M. Light & Sons.

“We’re just excited to be a part of their neighborhood,” Emily said of the new retail space. “In a historic building, it’s been fun to restore that and bring back some of its natural charm.”

The White Hart Gallery, which had been in that location since 1988, closed its doors in September, and the Dudleys purchased the property with plans of renovating the space and moving Ohana’s retail operations from 700 Yampa Ave.

“In general, it is a brighter space, and it just allows us to showcase what we’re all about as a brand,” Emily said. “Being that we were able to do the remodel ourselves and kind of layout how the shop flows, we feel like it really does a good job of highlighting the local artists and creates a fun environment for folks to shop.”

The store will continue to feature the screen-printed hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts that have made Ohana a household name in Steamboat Springs. Customers also will find products from a number of other local artisans, Colorado-crafted items and offerings from other small-batch producers that the store has embraced. The Dudleys will continue to craft their apparel at a production facility on the west side of Steamboat.

Shopping at Ohana In-store shopping: • 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Customers can make an appointment at mtnohana.com/shopping-appointments. Online shopping:

• Anytime

• Customers can browse apparel, home goods and purchase gift cards at mtnohana.com.

• Free shipping on orders $50 plus, free curbside pickup.

“We will be able to showcase a bit more of our product as well, and the goods that we make when we make,” Emily said. “With higher ceilings, it’s just easier to highlight some of the other consigners that we have in the shop and local artists. We also have a small press here and a full screen-printing setup upstairs that will be able to host live print events in the future, which we’re excited about that.”

The store opened last week and is currently offering shopping appointments in an effort to offer a safe approach in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the store’s spring opening and has impacted the entire Steamboat business community. Appointments can be made online at mtnohana.com/shopping-appointments.

“We are trying to limit the amount of shoppers to under five folks right now just to be able to be able to fully clean up after them and to give them more one-on-one experience,” Emily said.

The new Ohana store on Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

Emily Dudley works behind the counter of the new Ohana Store in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

A loft and high ceiling provide more space to display products at the new Ohana store in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.