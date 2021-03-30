New health collective brings community, health professionals together

Via Health Collective was founded by Marci Mattox, Keely Pemberton, Anna Lundeen and Sarah Coleman. The new endeavor provides a place for clients to find the right life and health coaches to guide them and also creates a place for professionals to connect with the communities they serve. (Photo by John F. Russell)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The founders of Via Health Collective have formed a collaboration aimed at helping people simplify their health journeys.

“Marci (Mattox) and I were both in a health coaching program, not last year, but the year before, and we just started meeting to help each other stay on track,” said Keely Pemberton, who is founder of Wink Wellness and one of the founders of the new collective. “During that time, we came up with the idea of starting a collective of other health coaches to kind of support each other, as well as help each other boost our businesses.”

Pemberton and Mattox then asked Sarah Coleman and Anna Lundeen to join the team.

“By having a collective of coaches that offers options, you can find someone that’s a perfect fit for you,” Pemberton explained.

The mission of Via Health Collective is to provide a road map for health and wellness by simplifying the process of connecting community members with a team of coaches. The collaboration will connect clients with a certified coach who best fits their needs focusing on various areas, including nutrition, fitness, functional medicine and substance-use disorder recovery.

A life coach is a wellness professional who helps people make progress in their lives in order to attain greater fulfillment or more joy, Coleman said. She explained that life coaches aid their clients in improving relationships, careers and day-to-day living.

“If they’re looking for a health coach, they will be able to find a wide range of coaches at our website,” Mattox said.

The collective also provides information about other health services, like physical therapy, massage therapy and yoga. Mattox said physical businesses will also be promoted on the website as resources.

The Via Health Collective team includes:

• Mattox , who has a degree in exercise science, is an ACE-certified health and wellness coach, a personal trainer and a Level 1 CrossFit coach. She also owns Alpenglow Health and Wellness Coaching .

• Pemberton , who is the founder of Wink Wellness, a practice focused on helping people experience their best night’s sleep. She is also a certified yoga instructor, a level one reiki practitioner and a certified nutritional therapy practitioner.

• Lundeen , a board-certified family medicine physician and founder of Wellev8 Functional Medicine. Most recently, she has been working as a doctor at Northwest Colorado Health.

• Coleman is a wellness and recovery coach at The Foundry in Steamboat, certified life coach, a personal trainer and level one CrossFit instructor. She founded a food and meal prep service called Bitchin Kitchen and is currently working on her recovery coach certification, which she plans to complete in August. As a member of the collective, she will focus on helping coach those dealing with recovery.

“In the realm of self-help, there are so many options to choose from,” Coleman added. “With Via Health Collective, it is simple one-stop shopping to connect you to a wellness coach and a life you will love. Via (Health) provides people with the tools they need to succeed by encouraging them to use what they already know.”

Lundeen said the new collective is a way for professionals to use their resources to bring a higher level of cares to the communities they serve, and she added those communities have grown beyond geographic boundaries in today’s virtual world.

“I think everybody’s always looking for some sort of guidance,” Lundeen said. “We all get lost in Google, but that does not ever really get you where you want to go. I’m excited to kind of gather all of these wellness brains in one spot, so that people feel like they’ve got the support that they need.”

