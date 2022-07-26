New business hopes to meet Steamboat’s printing, shipping needs

Kailey and Brian Fleming stand inside Xpress Print and Ship on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The Steamboat Springs couple recently opened the business in Sundance at Fish Creek hoping to meet the needs of the community.

The services offered at Xpress Print and Ship are nothing new to Steamboat Springs, but owners Kailey and Brian Fleming are hoping to fill a void left after PostNet closed its doors this summer.

“We’re going to try to do everything that they provided just to create that service,” Kailey said. “There’s a lot of people who have relied on those services for a long time, and we don’t want to disrupt that.”

PostNet, which was owned and operated by Kathy and Terry Stokes, has been serving businesses and individuals in Steamboat since 1997 at its location in the Mid-Valley Business Center. Kailey said the Stokes have been talking about retiring the past several years, and she wasn’t surprised when PostNet closed a few weeks ago.

Kailey and Brian, who also own Steamboat Specialties and Steamboat Hat Shop, said their businesses were directly impacted by the closure. The Flemings purchased Steamboat Specialties in 2020 and have worked hand-in-hand with PostNet to meet their customers’ needs at Steamboat Specialties — which offers a variety of customized promotional, award, gift, and business products ranging from name tags and apparel to award plaques and one-of-a-kind gifts.

“The truth is that we needed it,” Brian said. “They did all of our printing for our customers, so what we’re going to do if that went away.”

So, instead of going out of town for find the services they needed, the Flemings decided to expand their business offerings in Steamboat with the addition of Express Print and Ship at 405 Anglers Drive in Sundance at Fish Creek.

The new space is about 3,500-square feet and just a few doors down from Steamboat Specialties. One of the areas has been renovated and includes a self-service area and a counter for shipping, as well as the business’ screen printing and embroidery operations.

The other space, which used to be a doctor’s office, is in the process of being renovated and will include more production space and, once finished, mailboxes with 24-hour access.

“My goal is to be done by Sept. 1,” Brian said. “I think that’s a realistic goal. We will at least be in the pediatric office and running at 100% — whether the boxes will actually be 24 hours yet, I can’t say, but that’s my goal.”

Xpress will offer copy services, print services including flyers, banners, signs, stickers and posters including large sizes. It can also handle corporate binders needed for business meetings and meet every shipping need including luggage, taxidermy or large paintings.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and once the updates are done, customers will have 24-hour access to the mailboxes and deliveries. The office can also be reached via email at info@steambaotxpress.com .

“We’re trying to make things as seamless as possible, so people don’t have to try to scramble to find somewhere else to go,” Kailey said. “We’ve heard a need from people who need their architectural plans, or whatever, and we want to offer the services they need so their business doesn’t stop running.”

