Mountain Tap Brewery, Harvest Skis throw party celebrating new brew, Protect Our Winters

Mountain Tap Brewery hosts a collaboration beer release party and Protect Our Winters fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 23.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For the second year, Mountain Tap Brewery and Harvest Skis have collaborated to create and brew a Colorado-sourced beer, which will be tapped and shared at a winter celebration called “Get down, Get deep, Get stoked!” on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The brand-new beer is called Harvest HOMEGROWN Rye Pale Ale, inspired by Harvest Skis’ “HOMEGROWN” ski and brewed with several grains by Proximity Malting in Monte Vista, hops from High Wire Hops in Paonia and yeast from Brewing Science Institute in Woodland Park.

Representatives from both Mountain Tap and Harvest Skis will be available for party guests to chat with, and limited edition 22-ounce bottles of both Harvest Homegrown will be for sale. Partygoers will also be eligible to win a pair of 177 Root Down 90 Harvest Skis.

In a toast to the winter season, the party serves as a fundraiser for Protect Our Winters, with $1 from every Harvest HOMEGROWN beer sold donated to the Boulder-based, winter athlete-led climate advocacy nonprofit.

Mountain-bluegrass group Deer Creek Sharp Shooters will add live tunes into the mix from 6 to 8 p.m., and Protect Our Winters will offer partygoers a turn on an interactive virtual reality headset, taking users on a hike through the Sierras to witness the impact that climate change is having on snowpack across the world. Information about Protect Our Winters’ upcoming initiatives will also be available.

If you go What: “Get down, get deep, get stoked” beer-release party and Protect Our Winters fundraiser

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: Mountain Tap Brewery, 910 Yampa St.

Admission: Free

