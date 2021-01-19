Mental health resources for Routt County

If you need it, help is available in Routt County. Here is a guide to local resources in different areas relating to mental health.

24/7 Crisis response

Mind Springs Health, mindspringshealth.org, 844-493-8255

You are not alone; health and safety are available. Call the 24/7 hotline for support. A mental health crisis assessment and treatment referrals for the community will be provided.

Behavioral health services

Northwest Colorado Health, northwestcoloradohealth.org, 970-879-1632

Call today for solutions-focused care to help you better manage sadness, anxiety, and issues related to life stress and health problems. Northwest Colorado Heath serves all patients, regardless of ability to pay. Virtual and in-person appointments are available.

Care coordination services

The Health Partnership, thehealthpartnership.org, 970-819-2053

Put your financial stress and worry at ease. Navigate your care with The Health Partnership, connecting you to care providers and community resources to alleviate pain when needing access to food, housing, transportation, and utilities.

Community grief support

Northwest Colorado Health, northwestcoloradohealth.org, 970-846-8319

This time of year can bring a lot of joy, but for those who have lost a loved one it can also bring sadness and grief. This grief support group focuses on understanding death, honoring connection with a deceased love one, and making a healthy transition into life without that person. Participants can explore their grief in a supportive setting among others coping, or participate in individual services. Groups meet the first and third Tuesday of every month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom, and every Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. in person at the Hayden Library, or on Zoom.

Confidential and complimentary counseling

Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide (REPS), steamboatsuicideprevention.com, 970-846-6909

Need help but don’t know where to turn? REPS provide five free counseling sessions for anyone in the community who is struggling. Call today to schedule your confidential counseling appointment.

Health coverage guide

The Health Partnership, thehealthpartnership.org, 970-875-3630

In fear of medical bills and not sure what options are available? The Health Coverage Guide connects you to health insurance enrollment options and provides knowledge about behavioral health coverage options in our region.

Latinx community mental health services

La Cocina, facebook.com/lacocinahome, 970-232-0740

La Cocina, es una organización sin fines de lucro ubicada en Fort Collins que provee servicios de salud mental para la comunidad Latinx, está realizando un Facebook en vivo semanalmente en español para hablar sobre diferentes temas de salud mental. Este evento es los jueves de 5:30 a 6:30 en Facebook comenzando el 4 de febrero.

La Cocina, a nonprofit organization located in Fort Collins that provides mental health services for the Latinx community, is holding a weekly live Facebook in Spanish to talk about different mental health issues. This event is on Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Facebook starting Feb. 4.

Mental health treatment

Mind Springs Health, mindspringshealth.org, 970-879-2141

No concern is too big or too small. If you or a loved one are experiencing behavioral health complications like mental illness, or addiction, treatment and care are available. This outpatient therapy is available for anyone in the community, including for people with substance use disorders. Medicaid and all insurances are accepted. People of all ages are offered services on an income-based sliding scale.

Peer recovery services

The Health Partnership, thehealthpartnership.org, 970-819-5657

Are you or a loved one in recovery? Are you prepared to build a clean and sober community? This service provides support to people in recovery or who are interested in building a clean and sober community. Peer Recovery Support services and Clean and Sober monthly connections are available.

Provided through a partnership with Routt County United Way