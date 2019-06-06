Megan Moore-Kemp: Vote ‘yes’ on annexation for the next group of community creators

I’ve lived in Routt County nearly all my life. I was born here, graduated from Steamboat Springs High School and chose to return after college to raise my family in Steamboat. Many friends I grew up with are raising their families here, too.

We’ve all had to get creative and hustle to make our life here possible. We’ve swung hammers, waitressed, moved many times over, sought further education, asked our parents for help, downsized and exhaustively weighed the options of where and how to make homes for our families. Now, those same roll-up-our-sleeves-and-get-it-done folks are your teachers, builders, social workers, public servants, artists, nonprofit board members, ski coaches, business owners and community leaders.

If we don’t allow the city of Steamboat Springs to grow, we are going to lose the creativity, grit and hustle that has defined our community character and forged the next group of community leaders. James and Margaret Crawford certainly had grit. Hazie Werner, now that lady had hustle. John Fetcher, undoubtedly creative. By closing our doors to growth, the ability to live in Steamboat will only be based on how much money you have and nothing more.

I will be voting for the West Steamboat annexation because I’m voting for the next group of community creators — for those who will be rolling up their sleeves to teach our children, serve on nonprofit boards or come up with the next revolutionary business idea.

When I have to wait a little longer at a traffic light, I’ll remind myself who else is heading to work and the good work they’re doing on behalf of our community. And I’ll reflect that community growth, just like personal growth, is not always about staying comfortable.

Megan Moore-Kemp

Steamboat Springs