Lauren Boebert defeats incumbent Scott Tipton to win GOP nomination for CD3
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Rifle business owner and staunch Second Amendment advocate Lauren Boebert has won the race against incumbent Scott Tipton in the GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Tipton prevailed among Routt County voters, earning 1,441 votes to Boebert’s 888.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tipton’s campaign conceded the primary race.
“Third District Republicans have decided who they want to run against the Democrats this November,” Tipton said in a statement. “I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her supporters well.”
Covering over 52,000 square miles, Colorado’s 3rd District is one of the largest in the country. It stretches from Grand Junction to Pueblo and Cortez to Steamboat Springs.
Tipton won the U.S. House seat in 2010, beating incumbent John Salazar 50.1% to 45.8%. In the last election, he beat challenger Diane Mitsch Bush 51.5% to 43.6%.
This story will be updated.
