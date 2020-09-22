Indivisible resources: How and where to get educated on diversity, equity and inclusivity

The definitions and resources the Steamboat Pilot & Today is providing as part of its Indivisible series are by no means an exhaustive, authoritative list but instead a place where readers can begin to educate themselves on the issues of diversity, inclusivity and equity.

Race/Culture/Religion

Articles

• “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack”: racialequitytools.org/resourcefiles/mcintosh.pdf

Books

• “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisis Coates

• “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander

• “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

• “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi

• “The Utes Must Go” by Peter R. Decker

Movies/TV Shows

• “13th”

• “When They See Us”

• Episode 16 of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Season 4

• “Ashes to Ashes: A film about two artists addressing racial injustice in America”

• “I Am Not Your Negro”

• “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities”

• “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution”

• “The Heroes of the Suffrage Movement | Finish the Fight”

• “The Talk”

• “Through a Lens Darkly”

• “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

• “White Like Me”

Newsletters

• Antiracism Daily: antiracismdaily.com

Podcasts

• “All My Relations”

• “Code Switch”

• “Intersectionality Matters!”

• “#TellBlackStories”

• “Good Ancestor”

• “Nice White Parents”

• “On Being with Krista Tipett: Resmaa Menakem ‘Notice the Rage; Notice the Silence’

• “The 1619 Project”

• “This American Life: Past Imperfect”

• “Uncivil”

• “Unlocking Us: Brené Brown with Austin Channing Brown on ‘I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness’”

• “Unlocking Us: Brené Brown with Tarana Burke on Being Heard and Seen”

• “White Lies”

• “Unlocking Us: Brené Brown with Ibram X. Kendi on How to Be an Antiracist”

Reports

• 2019 outdoor participation report from Outdoor Industry: outdoorindustry.org/resource/2019-outdoor-participation-report

Surveys

• National Park Service survey of the American Public, racial and ethnic diversity: docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://westernnews.media.clients.ellingtoncms.com/news/documents/2018/05/01/CompSurvey2008

Tests

• Havard implicit bias test: implicit.harvard.edu/implicit/takeatest.html

Websites

• Racial Equity Tools: racialequitytools.org

• Bud Werner Memorial Library: steamboatlibrary.org/events/one-book-steamboat

• Leadership Steamboat’s DIY DEI kit: steamboatchamber.com/diy-dei

Sexuality/Gender

Articles

• “Being There for Nonbinary Youth”: tolerance.org/magazine/summer-2016/being-there-for-nonbinary-youth

Podcasts

• “Ologies with Alie Ward: Neuroendocrinology with Daniel Pfau”

Reports

• “Closing the Gap on the state of LGBTQ health care in Colorado” by One Colorado: one-colorado.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Closing-the-Gap.pdf

Websites

• The Gender Unicorn and other info on LGBTQ topics: transstudent.org/gender

• The New York Times’ Gender & Society section: nytimes.com/spotlight/gender-and-society

• TRUE Center for Gender Diversity at Children’s Hospital Colorado: childrenscolorado.org/doctors-and-departments/departments/gender-diversity-center

• Family Acceptance Project: familyproject.sfsu.edu

Rural/Urban

Articles

• The Denver Post’s Colorado Divide series: denverpost.com/tag/colorado-divide

• “The real (surprisingly comforting) reason rural America is doomed to decline”: washingtonpost.com/business/2019/05/24/real-surprisingly-comforting-reason-rural-america-is-doomed-decline

• “How the Rural-Urban Divide Became America’s Political Fault Line”: nytimes.com/2019/05/21/upshot/america-political-divide-urban-rural.html

Books

• “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance

• “Why Cities Lose” by Jonathan Rodden

Podcasts

• “Meet the Press: How COVID could undo the rural-urban divid in politics” by NBC News

Economic Divide

Surveys

• Aspen Project Play: aspenprojectplay.org/national-youth-sport-survey/kids-quit-most-sports-by-age-11 and aspenprojectplay.org/national-youth-sport-survey/low-income-kids-are-6-times-more-likely-to-quit-sports-due-to-costs

Websites

• Yampa Valley Housing Authority: yvha.org

• Routt County Department of Human Services: co.routt.co.us/180/human-services

• Routt County Council on Aging: rccoaging.org

• Yampa Valley Sustainability Council: yvsc.org