Indivisible resources: How and where to get educated on diversity, equity and inclusivity
The definitions and resources the Steamboat Pilot & Today is providing as part of its Indivisible series are by no means an exhaustive, authoritative list but instead a place where readers can begin to educate themselves on the issues of diversity, inclusivity and equity.
Race/Culture/Religion
Articles
• “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack”: racialequitytools.org/resourcefiles/mcintosh.pdf
Books
• “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisis Coates
• “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander
• “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
• “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
• “The Utes Must Go” by Peter R. Decker
Movies/TV Shows
• “13th”
• “When They See Us”
• Episode 16 of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Season 4
• “Ashes to Ashes: A film about two artists addressing racial injustice in America”
• “I Am Not Your Negro”
• “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities”
• “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution”
• “The Heroes of the Suffrage Movement | Finish the Fight”
• “The Talk”
• “Through a Lens Darkly”
• “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”
• “White Like Me”
Newsletters
• Antiracism Daily: antiracismdaily.com
Podcasts
• “All My Relations”
• “Code Switch”
• “Intersectionality Matters!”
• “#TellBlackStories”
• “Good Ancestor”
• “Nice White Parents”
• “On Being with Krista Tipett: Resmaa Menakem ‘Notice the Rage; Notice the Silence’
• “The 1619 Project”
• “This American Life: Past Imperfect”
• “Uncivil”
• “Unlocking Us: Brené Brown with Austin Channing Brown on ‘I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness’”
• “Unlocking Us: Brené Brown with Tarana Burke on Being Heard and Seen”
• “White Lies”
• “Unlocking Us: Brené Brown with Ibram X. Kendi on How to Be an Antiracist”
Reports
• 2019 outdoor participation report from Outdoor Industry: outdoorindustry.org/resource/2019-outdoor-participation-report
Surveys
• National Park Service survey of the American Public, racial and ethnic diversity: docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://westernnews.media.clients.ellingtoncms.com/news/documents/2018/05/01/CompSurvey2008
Tests
• Havard implicit bias test: implicit.harvard.edu/implicit/takeatest.html
Websites
• Racial Equity Tools: racialequitytools.org
• Bud Werner Memorial Library: steamboatlibrary.org/events/one-book-steamboat
• Leadership Steamboat’s DIY DEI kit: steamboatchamber.com/diy-dei
Sexuality/Gender
Articles
• “Being There for Nonbinary Youth”: tolerance.org/magazine/summer-2016/being-there-for-nonbinary-youth
Podcasts
• “Ologies with Alie Ward: Neuroendocrinology with Daniel Pfau”
Reports
• “Closing the Gap on the state of LGBTQ health care in Colorado” by One Colorado: one-colorado.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Closing-the-Gap.pdf
Websites
• The Gender Unicorn and other info on LGBTQ topics: transstudent.org/gender
• The New York Times’ Gender & Society section: nytimes.com/spotlight/gender-and-society
• TRUE Center for Gender Diversity at Children’s Hospital Colorado: childrenscolorado.org/doctors-and-departments/departments/gender-diversity-center
• Family Acceptance Project: familyproject.sfsu.edu
Rural/Urban
Articles
• The Denver Post’s Colorado Divide series: denverpost.com/tag/colorado-divide
• “The real (surprisingly comforting) reason rural America is doomed to decline”: washingtonpost.com/business/2019/05/24/real-surprisingly-comforting-reason-rural-america-is-doomed-decline
• “How the Rural-Urban Divide Became America’s Political Fault Line”: nytimes.com/2019/05/21/upshot/america-political-divide-urban-rural.html
Books
• “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance
• “Why Cities Lose” by Jonathan Rodden
Podcasts
• “Meet the Press: How COVID could undo the rural-urban divid in politics” by NBC News
Economic Divide
Surveys
• Aspen Project Play: aspenprojectplay.org/national-youth-sport-survey/kids-quit-most-sports-by-age-11 and aspenprojectplay.org/national-youth-sport-survey/low-income-kids-are-6-times-more-likely-to-quit-sports-due-to-costs
Websites
• Yampa Valley Housing Authority: yvha.org
• Routt County Department of Human Services: co.routt.co.us/180/human-services
• Routt County Council on Aging: rccoaging.org
• Yampa Valley Sustainability Council: yvsc.org
