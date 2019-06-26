Hemp heist: The Record for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

1:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of two men fist-fighting over a woman in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive.

3:25 p.m. Officers contacted a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza. They issued a citation to a person inside the vehicle for camping within city limits.

6:03 a.m. Police were called about a bear approaching the front door of a residence at Logan Avenue and Larimer Street.

6:30 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of someone who suffered an animal bite in the 27400 block of Brandon Circle.

6:54 a.m. A man called police after finding the window to his car had been broken. He noticed nothing missing inside the vehicle but believes someone broke the window on purpose.

9:35 a.m. Employees at a shipping center called police after finding what they believed to be a 10-pound package of marijuana someone was trying to ship illegally. Officers investigated, but found the marijuana was actually hemp, which is now federally legal.

11:06 a.m. Officers were called about a bear in the middle of traffic being photographed by onlookers at Pine Grove and Rollingstone roads.

9:17 p.m. Police received a report of a bear eating out of a dumpster in the 200 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road.

11:19 p.m. An officer noticed two people who appeared intoxicated at a park in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. The officer approached to check on one of the people, who was lying on the ground and shouting. They both fled the area as soon as they noticed police.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.