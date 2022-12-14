Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 6

The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 2022 Yule Log Hunt is underway, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found.

Clue No. 6

Stukey knew, he planted the seed.

Dismuke followed and met the need.

A gem for all, the town’s delight.

Don’t stop here, you might be right.

Clue No. 5

For Faunt’s father, 1899 to 1943.

The center for all, the place to be.

Follow the road, around the bend.

Head on down, we’re nearing the end.

Clue No. 4

Near school and cabin, Suttle knew.

From up on Husted and Baldy too.

Make your way to sweet pleasure.

Don’t delay, find the treasure.

Clue No. 3

Up the hill, around the way.

A dream, a vision — pioneer of her day.

Learning lessons, making history.

Yule Log clues, what a mystery!

Clue No. 2

Cross the street, start the fun.

A bird’s delight, in morning sun.

Family adventure, a brand new start.

Solve the clues, follow your heart.

Clue No. 1

Trifecta win, three years in a row.

Not fooled by us, nor stopped by snow.

Stay on the trail, with bliss and art.

The hunt begins, today’s the start!

Here are the rules: