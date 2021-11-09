Downtown Steamboat store plans to close after liquidation, special holiday sales event for less fortunate

Celebrations owner Cindy Hayek plans to close her downtown Steamboat Springs store later this month.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Cindy Hayek, the longtime owner of downtown Steamboat Springs children’s store Celebrations, announced this week she will be liquidating her store’s inventory and closing its doors.

“We are actually retiring,” Hayek said Tuesday. “We thought this was the best time to do that given the state of the economy, and we thought that we should have a nice big blowout as we leave because everyone’s having a hard time getting Christmas gifts this year.”

Hayek’s building, located at 831 Lincoln Ave., is currently on the market for $2.9 million. The building encompasses several stores, including Gigi’s Closet, which moved into the space from across the street this spring, as well as a pottery studio, a toy and gift store, a candy store and an arcade on the second floor attached to a snack bar.

“We have a couple buyers looking at it right now, but we also might be leasing it,” Hayek said. “No matter what we do, we need to clean it out, so that’s what we have started to do.”

Celebrations will be liquidating most of its inventory from Nov. 11 to 18. Then, at the end of the month, Hayek plans to team up with Routt County United Way for a private holiday sales event for families in need.

“We’re working with the network of health and human service agencies to determine the families in need,” said Kate Nowak, executive director of Routt County United Way. “It’s usually people on public assistance that are eligible to participate, and (Hayek) is planning to donate toys and clothing to families in need.”

Hayek said the event will allow families to shop, enjoy free food and have gifts wrapped as part of the celebration. Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs is assisting with the sale and will take any remaining inventory to Agua Prieta, Mexico, in January as part of an annual donation drive.

Hayek has also arranged to make a contribution to Free the Girls, an organization that helps girls rescued from sex trafficking live a life of true freedom.

“The store was created for families, and we want to help those impacted over the last two years or who may continue to struggle to find gifts this holiday season given the current shortages,” Hayek said.

Hayek said the move will allow her to retire, and she plans to vacation with her partner, Kenny Hamp.

“Kenny and I feel blessed in our lives and thought this would be the best way to help others during this time of need, and (we) want to pass some of those blessings to others,” Hayek said.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.