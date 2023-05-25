County asks residents to report flooding concerns

Officials with the Routt County Office of Emergency Management are asking residents to help with two flooding-related surveys, including a Flood Damage Self-Assessment Survey and an Observation Survey, to help county employees learn about areas that need assistance with flood response.

Property owners are encouraged to complete a Property Damage Self-Assessment if their property has been impacted by the current flooding in Routt County. All information submitted is private and accessible only by county or municipal officials. The information is reviewed daily and discussed at the Emergency Operations Center meetings to identify trends and determine required actions. Both surveys are available online at co.routt.co.us/flooding.

Through the online Observation Survey, residents can submit information or images of significantly flooded areas, blocked culverts, or debris or trees stuck on bridges or impacting waterways. County officials will monitor the submitted photos and respond to locations as needed.

Questions or non-emergency flood-related observations, as well as additions or changes to previous flood reports by county officials related to Dry Creek flooding in Hayden, can be submitted by email at info@co.routt.co.us or by phone at 970-871-8444.

County officials say the information request is intended for data gathering only and will not be used for evaluating property damage claims or for any compensation purposes.