Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties announces acquisition
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties announced on Monday, May 1, that the company has acquired Coldwell Banker Mid-America.
According to the company, the acquisition creates the 10th largest Coldwell Banker company in the nation, with a network of more than 500 agents and staff in Colorado and five other states.
“We’re excited to welcome Coldwell Banker Mid-America to our team,” said Todd Conklin, owner of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Commercial Prime Properties, in a news release. “Their reputation for providing exceptional service to their clients in central Iowa aligns perfectly with our values and our mission to change lives. Together, we’ll be able to achieve great things.”
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties works in Steamboat Springs, as well as Grand Junction, Durango, Vail, Telluride and Montrose in Colorado, and in Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Montana and now Iowa. At the same time, Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties serves the commercial real estate industry in Grand Junction and the surrounding areas.
