Candy for a cause: Program to donate excess Halloween candy to military troops
This Halloween, Steamboat trick-or-treaters can join children across the country in support of the military by donating extra Halloween candy to the Soldier’s Angels Treats for Troops program.
The initiative is presented by Sturges Cusenbary Wealth Management Group and the Boys and Girls Club of Steamboat. Candy will be collected from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Nov. 1-4 and Nov. 7 at the Boys and Girls Club at 325 Eighth St.
For more, SoldiersAngels.org/Volunteer/Special-Campaigns/Treats-For-Troops/.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.