BREAKING: Littleton man dies during Steamboat Stinger race

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A man from Littleton died Saturday afternoon during the Steamboat Stinger bike race on Emerald Mountain, according to authorities.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a 45-year-old man in need of CPR near the intersection of the Beall and Ridge trails.

The man, whose name has not been released, stopped during the bike race and tried to rest on a bench by an aid station, according to Routt County undersheriff Doug Scherar.

“He was talking to one of the race coordinators, and he just fell over,” Scherar said.

Race staff performed CPR until Steamboat Fire Rescue arrived and continued resuscitation efforts. Rescue attempts were not successful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Scherar.

Authorities have not yet said what caused the death, though Scherar speculated it was cardiac-related. The Steamboat Stinger bike race is an intense, 50-mile bike race through steep terrain on Emerald Mountain.

Steamboat Fire Rescue medics said the incident temporarily closed a portion of Beall Trail, but all trails have since reopened.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers also responded.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

