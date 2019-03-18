Best of the Boat place to watch the game: Dude & Dan’s Bar and Grill

Started by the husband and wife team of Brandon and Jackie Pfaff, who bring 30 years of hospitality experience to the table, Dude & Dan’s is the place to go to catch your favorite game.

It has 15 HD TVs and carries all the major league sports channels as well as the SEC, Big 10, Big 12 and even PAC 12.

During football season, it also opens at 10 a.m. and offers a brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

"You can see multiple screens from any table in the house," Jackie said, adding that while football season is the busiest, they also draw a crowd for all playoffs, March Madness and even World Cup soccer.

Top it off with a family friendly environment (including lofted game room), house-made, seasonal menu prepared by Chef Craig Sutherland, and an amazing rotating beer list (five of its 12 taps continually rotate) and you have all the ingredients for a great game day.

Best Place to Watch the Game

• Winner: Dude & Dan’s Bar and Grill

• Runners-up: Back Door Grill and Carl’s Tavern (tie)