AT&T store arrives in Steamboat and is ready to connect with community

The new AT&T retail store will offer Steamboat Springs residents a place to find phones, plans and television services.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For the first time, customers in Steamboat Springs will be able to visit an AT&T retail store when the time comes to shop for a new smartphone, or if they have questions about DirecTV or DirecTV Now.

“We have wanted to open a store in Steamboat Springs for a long time,” said Anita Denboske, president of Active Communications, Inc., the authorized retailer of AT&T in this region of Colorado.

Denboske opened the store in Steamboat earlier this month, and also owns and operates store in Eagle, Edwards, Aspen, Basalt, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction and Dillon. “We are excited that AT&T has given this opportunity. We are also exited to become a part of the community of Steamboat Springs.”

The new store will be located at 1809 Central Park Drive in Central Park Plaza, and will feature a new design giving customers a place where they can connection with representatives whether they are looking for the newest smartphone, are looking for a new plan or want to add television or home broadband.

Trantow hopes the new retail outlet be a place where customers in the area can get answers to questions about phones, internet and television without having to drive to Vail, Glenwood Springs or Grand Junction.

“We really want to see people coming into the store and seeing that we are evolving into a modern entertainment company,” Trantow said. “It’s not just about cellphones anymore— although, of course you can still purchase those. But it is also a chance to see how all these technologies, and how they are working together. It’s our first store in Steamboat Springs, and we encourage people to come in see what options we have.”

Verizon store in downtown Steamboat closes The authorized Verizon retail store operated by Ensignal located at 507 Lincoln Ave. in downtown Steamboat Springs has closed its doors permanently.

There are two other Verizon retail stores offering services to customers including 1755 Central Park Drive and 675 S. Lincoln Ave. Both are authorized retailers operated by GoWireless.

The phones have been moved off the walls to the center of the store to make it easier to compare and choose, and there are areas where customers can visit with representatives to find the right phone, plan or service.

There are also focus areas that highlight the most popular brands and products like augmented reality glasses, tablets, smartwatches and Bluetooth speakers and other items designed to work with a smartphone.

Denboski said the store will be open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at first. However, once it is fully staffed she expects the doors to be open seven days a week.

