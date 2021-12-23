$15 million ranch near Kremmling tops Grand’s 2021 real estate sales

GRANBY — Coming in the last month of the year, the $15 million sale of the Aspen Grove Ranch marks this year’s largest real estate transaction for Grand County.

Inside the Grand River Ranch neighborhood near Kremmling, the Aspen Grove Ranch sits on 350 acres with three home sites spread across 24,400 square feet. The property was purchased for $15 million on Dec. 15 by Don Davis after being listed for $19 million in September.

Previously, it was owned by the founder of Starz Entertainment, John Sie, and his wife Anna, who bought the house in 1999 for $24.3 million, according to the Grand County Assessor’s Office.

Aspen Grove Ranch’s residence is split into the main gathering area, an owner’s wing and a guest residence. The main residence boasts six bedrooms with their own bathrooms, additional bathrooms, a stone wine cellar, Western-style bar, enormous fireplace, movie theater, two automatic bowling lanes and a children’s performance stage and dressing room.

The guest residence is four bedrooms with their own bathrooms connected to the main residence by an enclosed bridge or ground-level corridor.

Designed by architect Jon Gunson, the house features dead-standing trees for design and structural elements. Gunson’s design focused on highlighting the views of the surrounding Gore and Williams Fork mountain ranges and of the expansive valley below.

Landscaping on the property features cascading waterfalls, ponds, a covered bridge and stone decks.

As a part of Grand River Ranch, the property owner also gets to enjoy the perks of the neighborhood, such as guided horseback rides and fly fishing excursions on the Colorado River.

A 2021 valuation of the property assessed it at $11.1 million.

The $15 million sale doesn’t beat last year’s record of the $30 million sale of another ranch in Grand River Ranch, but still more than doubles the largest sale in 2019. That year’s top transaction was a $6.2 million home at C Lazy U Ranch outside Granby, which was called an anomaly in the market at the time.

Based on data from the Grand County Board of Realtors, there have been 16 sales of properties sold for more than $2.5 million this year, compared to 13 sales in that price range in 2020.