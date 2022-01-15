Young, Muhme lead Steamboat wrestlers in Frederick

With the cancellation of a tournament in Hayden, the Steamboat Springs High School wrestling team hit the road and drove to Frederick.

Kaleb Young led the way, finishing third at 113 pounds. He won two matches, one by a 6-0 decision and the third-place match with a fall in 2:40.

In a larger bracket at 126 pounds, Cole Muhme took sixth. He won his first match but lost the quarterfinal, so he had to battle back. He won his next two by technical fall and fall to get to the fifth-place match, where Muhme was narrowly defeated by a 4-3 decision.

Jacob Skolnick had a great showing as well. He faced the same trajectory as Muhme, but in the 145-pound bracket. He won one, lost one, then won two straight to get to the fifth-place match. There, Skolnick won via pin in 31 seconds.

Results

113: Tristan Dean, Frederick, fall Kaleb Young, SS, 4:54. 3rd: Young, SS, fall Jonothan Babers, Vista Peak, 2:40.

120: Julian Sepeda, Greeley Central, fall Aslan Armstrong, SS, 1:37. Jaden Carter, VP, fall Karl Freckelton, SS, 0:40.

126: Kollin Rocha Mondragon, Northridge, fall Jace Rabesa, SS, 0:51. Cole Muhme, SS, fall Wyatt Carlucci, Monarch, 2:47. 5th: Alex Carillo, F, dec. Muhme, SS, 4-3.

132: Semi: Joey Airola, Boulder, fall Aiden George, SS, 3:25. 3rd: Austin Muir, Erie, dec. George, SS, 10-4.

138: Michael McCown, Estes Park, fall Caden Moore, SS, 4:54.

145: Jacob Skolnick, SS, fall Diego Rangel, Frederick, 2:06. 5th: Skolnick, SS, fall Thade Holmes, Vista Peak, 0:31. Rangel, F, fall Owen Kirby, SS, 3:43.

160: Kieran Carter, Silver Creek, fall Layton Morrison, SS, 2:26.

170: Henry Dismuke, SS, dec. Jason Laedens, VP, 3-2. Cons. semi: Zach Rushman, Strasburg, dec. Dismuke, SS, 6-3.

182: Kevin Hermosillo, Yuma, fall Eli Moon, SS, 1:44.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.