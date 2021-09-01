You’ll notice some changes to Steamboat Pilot & Today’s sports section

Steamboat Pilot & Today Sports Editor Shelby Reardon



Prep sports are back and on their “normal” schedule. However, Steamboat Pilot & Today has new deadlines, so the sports section will look a bit different going forward.

Our copy editors and page designers must have everything ready to print at 9:30 p.m. That means all content must be completed and in front of them by 8:30 p.m. For sports, particularly volleyball and football, this poses a problem.

Last Thursday, the Steamboat Springs High School girls volleyball team began playing around 6:45 p.m. and won in three somewhat competitive sets. They were done playing shortly before 8 p.m., and my work was done at 8:36 p.m.

Essentially, if a volleyball game goes longer than three sets, it probably won’t get in the paper. Poor football won’t have a chance of making it since games usually end at 9:30 p.m.

There is a little wiggle room in the 8:30 deadline. If I believe I can finish a story before 9, I will communicate that with my editors, and we should be able to make that work. We’ll plan to at least get a photo and a score in print, even if the full story won’t make the paper before press time.

You may not see game stories in the next day’s paper, but we may choose to run a story the following day or online only.

You don’t have to tell me how unfortunate this is. I understand how important prep sports are to the athletes.

This isn’t the only change in the sports department. Another reason you’ll be seeing fewer game stories in the newspaper is because I will be attending fewer games.





We have learned game recaps that explain who won and how don’t attract a large audience or readership. However, stories that feature an athlete or focus on one aspect of the game are more human interest stories, which more than just a few parents read. So, my goal is to spend more time finding and sharing those stories and less on attending every home game.

With this, I need your help. If you have an idea for a story, please reach out to me. Parents, coaches and peers know these athletes better than I ever could. Also, if you have scores, game details or photos, feel free to send those along too. You can reach me at sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com.

Of course, I will still be attending a few games per sport per school, particularly rivalry games and playoff games.

I assure you, my dwindling attendance does not mean dwindling interest. I will still write a brief or small story on each game or tournament I receive information about. Additionally, we have a brand new preps scoreboard on the Pilot & Today website. It’s easier than ever to find out how your Rams, Tigers or Sailors did. We’ve also built a schedule box on our online sports page that will hold the upcoming week’s schedule of events.

I’m aware things can change very quickly, so if you notice a mistake in the schedule, please let me know.

Thank you so much for your understanding and for your help in navigating this transition.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.