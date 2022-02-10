World Pro Ski Tour comes to Howelsen Monday and Tuesday

Michael Ankeny reaches across the finish line during the World Pro Ski Tour at Howelsen Hill in this photo from February, 2021. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



Keeping the 2022 Winter Carnival party going into next week the World Pro Ski Tour is returning to Howelsen Hill on Monday, Feb. 14, and Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The action begins at noon on Monday with qualifications for the Rocket Mortgage Women’s Tour and the Winter Carnival Cup men’s race.

Then, at 6 p.m., the women’s round of 8 and the men’s round of 16 kicks off, with half the field getting eliminated each round all the way to finals.

On Tuesday, qualifications for the Moose Barrows Trophy begin at noon. At 4:30 p.m., the pros will help young athletes in the Alpine Bank World Pro Ski Tour Junior Challenge. Then, at 6 p.m., the round of 16 begins in the fight for the Moose Barrows Trophy.

For more details, visit WorldProSkiTour.com/schedule/ .

